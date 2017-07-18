StyleCaster
We Can't Handle Rihanna's Pink Dress At Her 'Valerian' Premiere

We Can’t Handle Rihanna’s Pink Dress At Her ‘Valerian’ Premiere

We Can’t Handle Rihanna’s Pink Dress At Her ‘Valerian’ Premiere
Photo: Getty Images

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

No one could handle how magnificent Rihanna’s dress was at her ‘Valerian’ premiere last night, including Rihanna herself. [Harper’s Bazaar]

R. Kelly ‘unequivocally denies’ allegations that he is running a sex cult in his home. Mmk. [Refinery29]

Science says being hangry is real AF. [Cosmo]

As much as everyone would love for this to be true, Taylor Swift was *not* carried out of her apartment in a giant suitcase. [BuzzFeed]

Lorde was stuck on an overcrowded and overheated subway for hours and somehow didn’t lose her freaking mind. [Elle]

MORE: Bella Hadid Just Chopped Her Lob into an Adorable, Super-Short Bob

Ed Sheeran deleted his Twitter account after “Game Of Thrones” fans shit on him for his cameo in the season premiere. [Us Weekly]

Mariah Carey will be the executive producer for a TV drama on her early life and rise to fame. [Elle]

We are *freaking out* over the news that Mindy Kaling is pregnant with her first child. [Bustle]

Jessica Alba destroyed the Internet when she used Boomerang to announce her third pregnancy on Instagram. [Marie Claire]

A guy on Twitter thinks menstrual pain is a myth—and in the words of Rachel Green, “no uterus, no opinion.” [Glamour]

Grab your tissues because this couple’s engagement photos are exact replicas of all our favorite photos of the Obamas. [People]

