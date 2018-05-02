Rihanna Corrects Fan Who Tried Pointing Out Her Stretch Marks in a Bikini Selfie

From ranging her lingerie line up to 44DDD to featuring curvy models, such as Paloma Elsesser, in her Fenty Beauty campaigns, Rihanna is all about body positivity and isn’t afraid to show her rawest, most natural self. Given the 30-year-old singer’s comfort in her own skin, fans were quick to assume that a recent bikini selfie she shared on Instagram was meant to highlight her stretch marks. Lo and behold, that was not the case.

On Wednesday, the Fenty Beauty founder set Instagram on fire when she posted three sizzling pictures of her lounging outside in a tiger-print bikini. In the third photo, Rihanna can be seen gazing at the sun as the camera catches a close-up of her ass. “When you can’t wait for summer,” Rihanna captioned the Instagram. However, it wasn’t RihRih’s belfie that caught the internet’s attention, it was a series of streaks on her upper thigh, which many followers considered to be stretch marks.

when u can’t wait for summer. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 2, 2018 at 10:37am PDT

One fan, who assume the lines were stretch marks, left a comment, praising the “Work” singer for showing that even pop stars get stretch marks. “I see the tiger stripes rih,” the fan commented with a fire emoji.

However, the lines—which were actually rays of sun—weren’t stretch marks after all. To correct the fan, Rihanna commented back, clarifying that she does have stretch marks like the rest of the population, but in the case of that selfie, those lines were sunbeams. “I got stretch marks but dats the sun,” Rihanna replied with a laughing emoji.

Rihanna is one of the coolest and realest celebrities there are, so we know that she wouldn’t be above posting a stretch-marks selfie every now and then. But that doesn’t mean that every Instagram has a message behind it. In this case, Rihanna wasn’t flaunting her stretch marks—she was just showing off her ass with some artsy sun flares.