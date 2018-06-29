StyleCaster
Rihanna Just Launched an 11-Piece Sex Accessory Line, and We Want All of It

Rihanna Just Launched an 11-Piece Sex Accessory Line, and We Want All of It

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Rihanna Just Launched an 11-Piece Sex Accessory Line, and We Want All of It
Photo: Theo Wargo/FilmMagic/Getty Images.

While the rest of us have been sipping summer cocktails or lounging by the pool, Rihanna has been hard at work perfecting the latest extension to her Savage x Fenty lingerie collection: sex accessories. The Savage Xcessories line is full of fluffy handcuffs, rose gold kitty whips, satin restraints, and myriad other sex-cessories—all of which are available at affordable prices on the Savage x Fenty website.

MORE: 15 Steamy Sex Ideas That Will Make Your Summer Even Hotter

Savage x Fenty customers foraying into kink for the first time might want to try Rihanna’s Marabou Handcuffs ($24), Satin Restraints ($18), or Padded Eye Mask ($20). But shoppers looking to kick things up a notch might be better served by the Savage x Fenty Kitty Whip ($24) or Rose Gold Tone Crop ($24), which, for what it’s worth, has already sold out and is only available for pre-order.

Even shoppers looking for something a little more low-key can find it in the Savage Xcessories collection. The Lace Garter ($18) and Satin Sash ($24) can both be worn with standard lingerie items, and the Leather Pasties ($18) and Satin Pasties ($18) are always available for someone looking to get kinky without engaging in any BDSM.

MORE: The Most Cringe-Worth Celebrity Sex Stories We’ve Ever Heard

Oh, and one last thing to keep in mind: Rihanna’s debut Savage x Fenty lingerie line sold out within a day of her launching it earlier this month, so these Xcessories might go very quickly. If you’re interested in snagging a bedroom accessory for yourself, head on over to the Savage x Fenty website and flip through our slideshow of the available products below.



