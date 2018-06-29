Rihanna Just Launched an 11-Piece Sex Accessory Line, and We Want All of It

While the rest of us have been sipping summer cocktails or lounging by the pool, Rihanna has been hard at work perfecting the latest extension to her Savage x Fenty lingerie collection: sex accessories. The Savage Xcessories line is full of fluffy handcuffs, rose gold kitty whips, satin restraints, and myriad other sex-cessories—all of which are available at affordable prices on the Savage x Fenty website.

Savage x Fenty customers foraying into kink for the first time might want to try Rihanna’s Marabou Handcuffs ($24), Satin Restraints ($18), or Padded Eye Mask ($20). But shoppers looking to kick things up a notch might be better served by the Savage x Fenty Kitty Whip ($24) or Rose Gold Tone Crop ($24), which, for what it’s worth, has already sold out and is only available for pre-order.

Even shoppers looking for something a little more low-key can find it in the Savage Xcessories collection. The Lace Garter ($18) and Satin Sash ($24) can both be worn with standard lingerie items, and the Leather Pasties ($18) and Satin Pasties ($18) are always available for someone looking to get kinky without engaging in any BDSM.

Oh, and one last thing to keep in mind: Rihanna’s debut Savage x Fenty lingerie line sold out within a day of her launching it earlier this month, so these Xcessories might go very quickly. If you’re interested in snagging a bedroom accessory for yourself, head on over to the Savage x Fenty website and flip through our slideshow of the available products below.