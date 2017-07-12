Rihanna’s 10 Hottest Nearly-Nude Outfits

StyleCaster
We get it. Rihanna is a total fashion queen—from her ever-changing hairstyles, to her drool-worthy Fashion Week appearances, to her iconic Met Gala looks that keep us on the edge of our seats every year. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that she’s, you know, one of the most stunning human beings on earth. With a combination like that, the 29-year-old is bound to rack up some stunning looks over the years.

But we’re not here to talk about any Rihanna outfits. We’re here to talk about her most legendary and on-brand Rihanna looks: her nearly-nude outfits. Since pretty much her first red carpet appearance, Rihanna has been known to expertly show a little (and, sometimes, a lot) of skin, and we absolutely love it every time. In honor of Rih’s hottest looks, we rounded up 10 times Rihanna bared her bosom or bottom (or both) in sizzling near-nude outfits. See them all, ahead.

Rihanna Style: Rihanna wearing a sheer diamond-encrusted gown with a fur shawl.

At the 2014 CFDA fashion awards in New York City in June 2014.

 

Photo: Getty Images
Rihanna Style: Wearing a white skirt with sheer bodice.

At the amfAR LA Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles in October 2014.

 

Photo: Getty Images
Rihann Style: Rihanna wearing a sheer tiered gown.

At the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in February 2011.

 

Photo: Getty Images
Rihanna Style: Rihanna wearing a low-cut bronze dress.

At the "Charles: James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala after party in New York City in May 2014.

 

Photo: Getty Images
Rihanna Style: Wearing a sheer green dress.

Out and about in New York City in May 2016.

 

Photo: Getty Images
Rihanna Style: Rihanna wearing a sheer top with white and black scarf.

At the Jean Paul Gaultier show at Paris Fashion Week in Paris in March 2014.

 

Photo: Getty Images
Rihanna Style: Rihanna wearing an off-the-shoulder denim dress.

Arriving at Tape nightclub in London in August 2016.

Photo: WENN
Rihanna Style: Rihanna wearing an exposed back top with jeans.

Arriving at Boujis nightclub in London in June 2013.

 

Photo: WENN
Rihanna Style: Rihanna wearing a black bra underneath a black sheer top.

Arriving at the 2015 Met Gala After Party in New York City in May 2015.

 

Photo: Getty Images

At the Kadooment Day Parade in Barbados in August 2015.

Photo: instagram / @badgalriri

