Rihanna’s 29 Hottest, Most Naked Instagrams of All Time

Rihanna’s 29 Hottest, Most Naked Instagrams of All Time

Rihanna’s 29 Hottest, Most Naked Instagrams of All Time
Photo: Getty

Rihanna is one of the supreme examples of DGAF of our time, and her Instagram proves that. It’s a strange amalgam of memes, tour pics, Fenty x Puma shilling, photos of her family and friends—and shots of RiRi in various states of undress. Rihanna knows she’s sexy, she doesn’t mind getting naked on social media, and she doesn’t care what you think, thank you very much.

We scrolled all the way back through Rihanna’s IG to find our favorite pics of the star over the years. Starting with those crazy boots she wore on her Anti tour last year and going through all the swimsuit pics, editorials, and just plain “look at me” shots, we can guarantee that you’ve never seen Rihanna quite like this—unless, of course, you’ve taken it upon yourself to flag all of RiRi’s most naked Instagrams yourself, in which case this’ll just be a nice walk down memory lane.

1 of 29

"Brazil by @dennisleupold," she posted.

Photo: instagram / @badgalriri

"#Brazil flashback," she wrote.

Photo: instagram / @badgalriri

Girl likes her throwbacks. "Flashback #Brazil," she wrote.

Photo: instagram / @badgalriri

Rihanna is a big fan of hashtags. "#SAUCY," she wrote.

Photo: instagram / @badgalriri

"#StuntBackSundays #StillMood," she tagged this one.

Photo: instagram / @badgalriri

No caption, no problem.

Photo: instagram / @badgalriri

This one is a shot from a Vogue spread.

Photo: instagram / @badgalriri

"#Brazil by @dennisleupold." When in Brazil, best to snag a photographer.

Photo: instagram / @badgalriri

"Brazil flashback," Rihanna wrote.

Photo: instagram / @badgalriri

Rih stuck with an emoji for this one. "🐒," she wrote. 

Photo: instagram / @badgalriri

"#heauxm," RiRi posted.

Photo: instagram / @badgalriri

She tagged this one, "#mockingjay #zulu @zuluroyals."

Photo: instagram / @badgalriri

No comment. Rightfully so.

Photo: instagram / @badgalriri

"#barbados #cropover2015," Rihanna posted.

Photo: instagram / @badgalriri

"I 💚 @zuluinternational," she wrote.

Photo: instagram / @badgalriri

"bra by @Hermes 😜 #pooltime," she wrote.

Photo: instagram / @badgalriri

"#BBHMMvideo out now!!!!" she wrote, tagging her "Bitch Better Have My Money" post.

Photo: instagram / @badgalriri

The face she makes when her photographer, Dennis Leupold, tells her, "We're going rock climbing."

Photo: instagram / @badgalriri

Another by Dennis Leupold.

Photo: instagram / @badgalriri

On magazine.

Photo: instagram / @badgalriri

Sup.

Photo: instagram / @badgalriri

"#ESQUIREuk Cla$$ic Ellen to get me in the bathroom!!! @ellenvonunwerth#themartini," Rihanna wrote.

Photo: instagram / @badgalriri

Another one.

Photo: instagram / @badgalriri

A still from "CRTFY" with Shakira.

Photo: instagram / @badgalriri

No caption.

Photo: instagram / @badgalriri

Pretty much.

Photo: instagram / @badgalriri

"#islandGal," she posted.

Photo: instagram / @badgalriri

Rih calls this one "Christmas in Barbados."

Photo: instagram / @badgalriri

One more from Esquire to round things out.

Photo: instagram / @badgalriri

