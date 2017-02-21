Rihanna’s 29 Hottest, Most Naked Instagrams of All Time

Rihanna is one of the supreme examples of DGAF of our time, and her Instagram proves that. It’s a strange amalgam of memes, tour pics, Fenty x Puma shilling, photos of her family and friends—and shots of RiRi in various states of undress. Rihanna knows she’s sexy, she doesn’t mind getting naked on social media, and she doesn’t care what you think, thank you very much.

We scrolled all the way back through Rihanna’s IG to find our favorite pics of the star over the years. Starting with those crazy boots she wore on her Anti tour last year and going through all the swimsuit pics, editorials, and just plain “look at me” shots, we can guarantee that you’ve never seen Rihanna quite like this—unless, of course, you’ve taken it upon yourself to flag all of RiRi’s most naked Instagrams yourself, in which case this’ll just be a nice walk down memory lane.