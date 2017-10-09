The Internet Is Convinced that This Insta-Model Is Rihanna’s Doppelgänger

There’s nothing the internet loves more than plucking a random Instagram user from obscurity and thrusting them into the spotlight as a celebrity look-alike. It’s happened with Gigi Hadid (twice!), Ariana Grande, Ryan Gosling, and, now, Rihanna. Andele Lara, a model and beauty influencer, is breaking the internet for how much she looks like the 29-year-old singer—and, upon closer inspection, we can confirm that Lara is indeed Rihanna 2.0.

Lara first caught the internet’s attention when YouTube sensation and celebrity makeup artist, Patrick Starr, posted a photo with her to tease a new Fenty Beauty makeup tutorial. (Obviously.) “Any Wild Wild Thoughts on what I filming with my model @andelelara ?? Thanks @fentybeauty 😏😏😏” Starr captioned the shot.

😏💜Any Wild Wild Thoughts on what I filming with my model @andelelara ?? Thanks @fentybeauty 😏😏😏 #patrickstarrr #fentybeauty A post shared by patrickstarrr (@patrickstarrr) on Oct 7, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

After the selfie hit Instagram, the “Work” singer’s fans went crazy for Lara’s Rihanna-like similarities. A casual scroll through Lara’s Instagram feed will prove that no post can be left without someone @-ing Rihanna and pointing out the model’s uncanny looks.

Though Lara is no replacement for Rih Rih (tbh, no one ever will be), we have to admit, the two do look pretty darn similar. Check out some of Lara’s most Rihanna-esque selfies below, and decide on her look-alike potential for yourself.

Glowing all Summa' 💛 🍭 A post shared by A N D E L E L A R A (@andelelara) on Jul 28, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

It's National Selfie Day right? #nationalselfieday A post shared by A N D E L E L A R A (@andelelara) on Jun 21, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

[Stack] A post shared by A N D E L E L A R A (@andelelara) on Feb 25, 2017 at 11:51am PST

MOOD 😂🤣 A post shared by A N D E L E L A R A (@andelelara) on Apr 25, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

🍦🍦😘 / 🇭🇹 A post shared by A N D E L E L A R A (@andelelara) on May 18, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

Another Ring 💍 PATS NATION! 💙❤️ A post shared by A N D E L E L A R A (@andelelara) on Feb 6, 2017 at 7:53am PST