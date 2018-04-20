Rihanna’s Launching a Lingerie Line, but Some Fans Are Not Pleased

Just when everyone thought Rihanna had laid all her talents—music, activewear, beauty—on the table, girl went and dropped a Savage X Fenty lingerie line on us. The teasing began on April 17, with a mysterious post from Rihanna that man fans interpreted as hints about a new album. But the 30-year-old singer (and beauty and retail mogul), announced on April 20 it’s actually a lingerie line that’s “bout to light this up sis!”

We have to admit, we’re a little shocked about this endeavor, but it looks like her music fans take the cake for being both surprised and upset. Lots of Twitter users are calling out RiRi for not releasing a new album since ANTI in 2016, and beg her to give them more music instead of clothes and makeup.

However, when closely looking at the profile pictures of commenters, it’s obvious a majority of the disgruntled fans are male. A male user replied “You got male fans too,” implying he can’t partake in the lingerie fun, but a woman rightfully responded “Nobody stopping you from wearing the dang lingerie too.” Fair enough!

Look at actor Daniel Kaluuya of Get Out and Black Panther, strutting down the red carpet in Fenty Foundation—he’s not letting gender get in the way of enjoying himself a little Fenty. But honestly, we get it. Rihanna albums give a vibe like no other, and we want new music, too!

Still, you know everyone—including us, you, your mother, boyfriend, sister—will be grabbing for the pieces as soon as Rih finally reveals the lingerie drop date. As the Bad Gal says, “It bout to be lit” (just hopefully with music soon, too).