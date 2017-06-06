Rihanna Claps Back at Fat-Shamers With Instagram Meme

Don’t come for Rihanna—especially if it has to do with fat-shaming nonsense. Barstool Sports and other Internet trolls who rudely criticized the 29-year-old’s recent curvier figure (which looks banging) made that mistake last week, and the singer had the perfect response to shut them down. (No surprises there.)

The fat-shaming craze began when Barstool, a sports news site, published an article asking if Rihanna is “going to make being fat the hot new thing.” (So essentially the epitome of fat-shaming nonsense.) While the “Work” singer remained mum on the topic for a week—as her fans duked it out with Barstool over their sexist article—she broke her silence on Monday with a hilarious and very relatable Instagram meme.

In the meme, Rihanna presented two images of Gucci Mane: one in 2007 and the other in 2017. The 2017 pic showed the rapper as fit and muscular, while the 2007 one saw him as a tad thicker. (In full disclosure, we think he looked great at both stages.)

The “Umbrella” singer accompanied the picture with the text, “If you can’t handle me at my 2007 Gucci Mane. You don’t deserve me at my 2017 Gucci Mane.” To further add salt to the wound, she captioned the post with a sarcastic crying emoji face. (Ouch @Barstool)

We don’t deserve Rihanna in 2017 or in any year, really. Keep on slaying, Rih Rih.