Rihanna Wore the Most Extra, Feather-Lined Outfit to Go to the Dentist

We’re hours away from the 2018 Met Gala, and though most of us are on the edge of our seats waiting for what the belle of the ball, Rihanna, will wear for the once-a-year fashion extravaganza, some of us are still reeling over the head-turning, over-the-top outfit she wore on Saturday—to the dentist.

If you thought Rihanna couldn’t become more extra, take a look at the feather-lined outfit she sported on her way to an afternoon dentist appointment in New York City. According to Just Jared, the 30-year-old singer, instead of downing margaritas and tequila shots, spent her Cinco de Mayo with a teeth cleaning and dental check-up.

For the midday appointment, Rihanna wore a show-stopping outfit consisting of ripped jeans, clear sandals, a white lace camisole from her upcoming Fenty x Savage lingerie line, and a marbled pink coat with a plush, feather-boa-like collar. Rihanna finished her look with blue-lensed sunglasses, glossy magenta lipstick, and a denim miniskirt which she creatively fashioned as a top. No, really, she wore the unbuttoned skirt over her cami like a vest.

Now, Rihanna’s look isn’t exactly the most comfortable outfit to wear to a teeth cleaning, but boy, does the woman know how to make a statement. If she can turn this many heads going to the dentist, we can’t wait to see what kind of red-carpet shenanigans she’ll pull at the Met Gala tonight.