Rihanna Shared the Most Real Advice About Embracing Her ‘Thicc’ Body

Whatever Rihanna is preaching, we’re listening—and right now, that’s body positivity. In an interview with British Vogue, 30-year-old singer opened up about her recent weight gain and how she’s learned to embrace her “thicc” body—butt, boobs and all.
The Fenty Beauty founder landed on the topic of body positivity when British Vogue asked her what it’s like to be a pin-up. She responded, “OK, you’re asking the wrong person. I don’t know, maybe it’s because I’m ‘thicc’ now. I don’t know.”
Though, after a break, Rihanna plans to return to the gym, she suggests that she’s doing so for her health and strength rather than her weight. The singer also dropped a truth bomb about how if she loses weight in one area, she might lose it in another unintended area, such as her boobs, which is why she’s careful to not go overboard with her weight loss.
“I’m about to get back into the gym and stuff, and I hope I don’t lose my butt or my hips or all of my thighs. I’ll lose some but not all,” Rihanna said. “And I think of my boobs, like, ‘Imma lose everything, everything goes!’ But, you know, it comes with a price. You want to have a butt, then you have a gut.”
Rihanna is the gift that keeps on giving. As the kids say, all praise thicc-anna.