Here’s Rihanna’s Exact Diet, According to Her Personal Chef

Many celebrities go all-out when it comes to their eating habits. Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are famously restrictive with their diet. Celebs are known for going on fad diets. But Rihanna’s personal chef, who “serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, and plenty of late-night snacks to the music icon,” according to a new interview in Bon Appétit, is anything but boring with her daily menus. As usual, Rihanna is awesome.

First of all, RiRi is “a moody eater,” Debbie Solomon told Bon Appétit. Rather than planning a meal schedule a week in advance, she follows Rihanna’s lead and flies by the seat of her pants, day to day. “[With previous clients] I would send in a menu on a Sunday or Monday and they would pick for the week, and then I’d be able to shop and prep, but this is nothing like that. We don’t know what we’re gonna want to eat tomorrow, so why even pick today?”

That said, she always has certain things on hand, which includes “every protein that you can think of that [Rihanna] eats,” along with veggies, pasta, and rice. Her suitcase is packed with spices, including maggi cubes (similar to bouillon), curry, jeera (a.k.a. cumin seeds), Old Bay seasoning, adobo, five-spice, garlic, and onion granules.

The general philosophy behind Soloman’s cooking is pleasure. “There shouldn’t be shame in eating food,” she said. “I won’t waste my calories on bullshit. If I take a bite of something and it’s shitty to me, I’m not just going to eat it because I’m hungry. I’m going to stop eating that shitty thing.” Preach.

And Soloman is careful on social media, focusing on what’s actually in front of her as opposed to posting for the likes. “There’s a platform for me, being a black woman, and working for who I work for,” she said. “But I always think, it’s not gonna be worth it for me to jeopardize something for just a like on social media. I’m getting paid. I don’t need the likes.” OK, we adore her—and we would love to try her cooking someday. Lucky RiRi!