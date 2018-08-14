6 Books to Read Before Taking the Next Step with Your Partner

It’s often said that if relationships aren’t moving forward, they’re moving backward. While every couple is different, the next step for you and your partner may be moving in together, getting married, buying a shared pet, or something as simple as exchanging keys. Whatever the next move may be, being fully informed and prepared for the change is crucial.

Here, six books offering different perspectives on commitment and relationships with plenty of helpful tips to consider before taking that leap.

1. The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts

You may know it as the book that launched a thousand BuzzFeed quizzes, but this insightful classic by Dr. Gary Chapman is a go-to for a reason. Learning how you and your partner express and receive love can help you navigate misunderstandings and work conflicts together.

2. Negotiating the Nonnegotiable: How to Resolve Your Most Emotionally Charged Conflicts

First comes love, then comes fighting (dark, but true). Regardless of how much you care about each other, most people will always have little disagreements with their partner, and this book written by negotiation expert Daniel Shapiro helps teach you the best ways of dealing with these conflicts.

3. Before the Next Step: Questions Before “I Do”

Before diving head-first into marriage, ask each other these questions posed by marriage experts Ashley and Carrington Brown. They might just help you redirec tthr focus from yourself to your union.

4. The Total Money Makeover: Classic Edition: A Proven Plan for Financial Fitness

From New York Times best-selling author Dave Ramsey, this book offers a complete guide on how to re-tool your finances. Filled with straightforward advice, The Total Money Makeover will help you and your partner set practical, actionable goals. Because money is one of most common topics couples fight about, it’s a good idea to make sure that you and your partner on the same page.

5. The Love Game: 36 Questions For Falling in Love

Written by David Adams, this book is designed to be read with your partner, prompting you to ask one another the important questions you’re too afraid to on your own (or the juicy Qs you simply haven’t thought of yet).

6. Before You Live Together

Before taking the next major step of commitment in your relationship, you must evaluate whether it will bring you closer or push you apart. This book is designed to present a variety of topics to consider before shacking up with your S.O.

