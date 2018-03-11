Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe’s Most Uncanny Twinning Moments Yet

Ava Phillippe might be a rising model (as seen by her slay-worthy debut for Rodarte), but first, she was known as her mama Reese Witherspoon‘s uncanny look-alike. The teenager made headlines last year when her mom posted a selfie of the women looking like literal reflections of each other. Since then, fans haven’t been able to get enough of the duo’s double-take-worthy twinning moments.
Ahead, we’re rounding up every time Ava looked like a carbon copy of her mom. From red carpet appearances where they embodied the twin dancing emojis to selfies where can’t tell the Witherspoon-Phillippe ladies apart, these pictures are seriously a mind trip. Though there are a lot of mom-and-daughter duos who look alike in Hollywood (shout out to Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford), Reese and Ava are definitely one of the most freakily uncanny.
It's the selfie that ramped up the lookalike comments. Fans couldn't get over how much Reese and Ava looked like reflections looking at each other in this selfie taken before the premiere of "Big Little Lies" in February 2017.
For Draper James's spring line, Reese recruited her daughter as a model. The photos, which show the women embracing each other, are a cheeky nod to how many people think they're lookalikes. (Us included.)