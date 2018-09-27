Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Stepped Out in Matching Red-Orange Dresses

The most extra among us have no doubt considered coordinating outfits with our best friends, but almost none of us have managed to follow through. Matching night-out looks are a kind of fashion taboo—reserved for bridesmaids at bachelorette parties and only bridesmaids at bachelorette parties.

But Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner boldly went where so few of us have gone before: They hit the town in Paris clad in red-orange dresses. They matched, y’all.

To be clear: Each model’s dress featured a different silhouette. Hadid’s hugged her figure, buttoned up in the front and featured a patchwork collar. Jenner’s was slinkier, featuring an asymmetrical neckline, a single sleeve and draped sequin fabric that grazed her ankles.

So they didn’t wear the same exact dress, but they did wear dresses in the same exact color. And since red-orange is kind of a strange shade to come by, we can rest assured knowing there was some intentionality involved. (I mean, there had to be, right?)

And this shit runs even deeper. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley also stepped out in Paris that same night wearing—you guessed it—another matching red-orange dress. “Clearly I didn’t get the memo,” Joan Smalls notes in an Instagram post showcasing the models’ coordinated red-orange dresses. (Smalls was clad in a black power suit, instead.)

Let this inspire us all to lean a further into our extra selves the next time we head to a bar, club or party. If we feel like matching our friends, we should just do it—otherwise Hadid, Jenner and Huntington-Whiteley’s bravery was for naught. And we can’t let that happen, can we?