21 Pairs of Red Boots That Tap Into a Major Fall Street Style Trend

Let’s take a minute to talk about the hottest little street style star we saw during September fashion month—the red boot. Back in February, we saw the infamous red boot make their grand entrance on Fall/Winter 2017 runways, and during fashion month, they reaffirmed their status as fashion’s newest star. Everyone from bloggers and editors to off-duty models were strutting around the streets in red boots.

Whether you’re a fan of the simple bootie or a sky-high statement, red boots are here to stay this season. They might seem a little bright or bold for some, but we guarantee that these red boots are actually more versatile than you might think. You can dress them up with a flirty mini or pair them with casual ripped jeans—whatever your personal style is, we encourage you to embrace your inner Dorothy Gale.

Ahead, check out 21 of our favorite red boots for fall—we’re currently trying to justify how many pairs we can buy. Maybe all of them?