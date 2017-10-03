StyleCaster
21 Pairs of Red Boots That Tap Into a Major Fall Street Style Trend

21 Pairs of Red Boots That Tap Into a Major Fall Street Style Trend

by
Photo: Getty Images

Let’s take a minute to talk about the hottest little street style star we saw during September fashion month—the red boot. Back in February, we saw the infamous red boot make their grand entrance on Fall/Winter 2017 runways, and during fashion month, they reaffirmed their status as fashion’s newest star. Everyone from bloggers and editors to off-duty models were strutting around the streets in red boots.

Whether you’re a fan of the simple bootie or a sky-high statement, red boots are here to stay this season. They might seem a little bright or bold for some, but we guarantee that these red boots are actually more versatile than you might think. You can dress them up with a flirty mini or pair them with casual ripped jeans—whatever your personal style is, we encourage you to embrace your inner Dorothy Gale.

Ahead, check out 21 of our favorite red boots for fall—we’re currently trying to justify how many pairs we can buy. Maybe all of them?

1 of 21
Lady in Red
Ethan Boots, $240; at Dolce Vita

Tie Me Up
Malone Soulier boots, $805; at Shopbop

Red Suede Shoes
Vince Camuto boot, $149.95; at Nordstrom

Buckle It Up
Relieve boots, $95; at ASOS

Ruffled
IMPO boots, $49.98 (was $69.95); at DSW

The Leather Mini
Qupid Bootie, $34.99; at DSW

The Girl with the Dragon Boots
Dragon boot, $3,150; at Gucci

The Block Heel
Red boots, $84; at River Island

Kitten Booties
Sam Edelman boot, $150; at Net-a-Porter

The Stud Factor
Red boots, $99.90; at Zara

Brera Brera
Brera Boot, $1,200; at Aquazzura

Let it Rain
Sallie Rain Boot, $53.95; at Jack Rogers

The Cowgirl
Journee Boot, $79.99; at Kohl's

The Showstopper
Shark Lock Boots, $2,195; at Givenchy

The Snake-Effect
HUNK boots, $150; at Topshop

The Suedette
Suedette Cone Boots, $48; at ASOS

That Double Zip
Marc Jacobs Boot, $450; at Shopbop

The Smashing Boot
The Smashing Boot, $775; at Stuart Weitzman

Hooked on You
Dorateymur Boots, $550; at Shopbop

Patent Party
Gaze boots, $99.95; at Steve Madden

The Carrie
Carrie boot, $169.95; at Steve Madden

