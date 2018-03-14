StyleCaster
25 Recipes That Will Get You Excited to Cook with Spring Veggies

25 Recipes That Will Get You Excited to Cook with Spring Veggies

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photos: Platings and Pairings | The Perpetual Season | Two Peas and Their Pod

Depending on where you live, most of winter’s worst should be behind you (er, fingers crossed the Northern half of the country doesn’t get yet another spring snowstorm). Either way, Daylight Savings happened, which means it’s time to start getting excited for longer days, sunshine, and fresh, flavorful spring vegetables that we can welcome into our recipes to celebrate the fact that warm weather is (almost) here.

Spring is the ideal time to head to your local farmer’s market to pick through all the locally farmed produce and incorporate it into your meals. From avocados to asparagus, these now-ripe vegetables are here to stay until the weather gets chilly again (let’s not talk about it). And let’s not forget that there are more ways to eat those veggies than tossing them into a salad and calling it a day.

It’s time to hit the kitchen with these 25 healthy, fresh spring vegetable recipes.

STYLECASTER | Recipes with Spring Veggies | Grilled Artichokes

Roasted Asparagus with Lemon, Feta, and Pistachios

Photo: Two Peas and Their Pod
STYLECASTER | Recipes with Spring Veggies | Grilled Artichokes

Grilled Artichokes

Photo: Caroline's Cooking
STYLECASTER | Recipes with Spring Veggies | Fried Goat Cheese Salad with Raspberry Dressing

Fried Goat Cheese Salad with Raspberry Dressing

Photo: Jessica Gavin
STYLECASTER | Recipes with Spring Veggies | Spring Vegetable Risotto with Proscuitto

Spring Vegetable Risotto with Proscuitto

Photo: Kitchen Sanctuary
STYLECASTER | Recipes with Spring Veggies | Balsamic Spring Vegetable Salad

Balsamic Spring Vegetable Salad

Photo: Pumpkin and Peanut Butter
STYLECASTER | Recipes with Spring Veggies | Spring Minestrone Soup with Chickpeas

Spring Minestrone Soup with Chickpeas

Photo: Feasting at Home
STYLECASTER | Recipes with Spring Veggies | Dinner Roll Wrapped Asparagus

Dinner Roll Wrapped Asparagus

Photo: Dessert Now Dinner Later
STYLECASTER | Recipes with Spring Veggies | Healthy Cauliflower Fritters

Healthy Cauliflower Fritters

Photo: Just a Taste
STYLECASTER | Recipes with Spring Veggies | Spring Vegetable Egg Casserole

Spring Vegetable Egg Casserole

Photo: Gimme Some Oven
STYLECASTER | Recipes with Spring Veggies | Fresh Pea and Ricotta Tartines with Spring Vegetables

Fresh Pea and Ricotta Tartines with Spring Vegetables

Photo: Fork Knife Swoon
STYLECASTER | Recipes with Spring Veggies | Spring Vegetable Gnocchi

Spring Vegetable Gnocchi

Photo: Delish Knowledge
STYLECASTER | Recipes with Spring Veggies | Balsamic Chicken and Asparagus

Balsamic Chicken and Asparagus

Photo: Jessica Gavin
STYLECASTER | Recipes with Spring Veggies | Rainbow Vegetable Spring Rolls

Rainbow Vegetable Spring Rolls

Photo: Healthy Nibbles & Bits
STYLECASTER | Recipes with Spring Veggies | Vegetable Balls

Vegetable Balls

Photo: Jamie Oliver
STYLECASTER | Recipes with Spring Veggies | Roasted Potato Salad with French Lentils and Spring Vegetables

Roasted Potato Salad with French Lentils and Spring Vegetables

Photo: The First Mess
STYLECASTER | Recipes with Spring Veggies | Brussels Sprouts Grilled Cheese with Smoked Gouda

Brussels Sprouts Grilled Cheese with Smoked Gouda

Photo: The Perpetual Season
STYLECASTER | Recipes with Spring Veggies | Thai Green Curry with Spring Vegetables

Thai Green Curry with Spring Vegetables

Photo: Cookie and Kate
STYLECASTER | Recipes with Spring Veggies | One-Skillet Steak and Spring Vegetables with Mint Mustard Sauce

One-Skillet Steak and Spring Vegetables with Mint Mustard Sauce

Photo: Platings and Pairings
STYLECASTER | Recipes with Spring Veggies | Mega Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Mega Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Photo: Jamie Oliver
STYLECASTER | Recipes with Spring Veggies | Orecchiette with Peas, Pancetta and Cream

Orecchiette with Peas, Pancetta and Cream

Photo: Delallo
STYLECASTER | Recipes with Spring Veggies | Smoky Beet and Strawberry Salad with Gorgonzola

Smoky Beet and Strawberry Salad with Gorgonzola

Photo: Camille Styles
STYLECASTER | Recipes with Spring Veggies | Bombay Burgers from Veggie Burger Atelier

Bombay Burgers from Veggie Burger Atelier

Photo: Occasionally Eggs
STYLECASTER | Recipes with Spring Veggies | Asparagus Casserole

Asparagus Casserole

Photo: Spicy Southern Kitchen
STYLECASTER | Recipes with Spring Veggies | Spring Pie

Spring Pie

Photo: Jamie Oliver
STYLECASTER | Recipes with Spring Veggies | 20-Minute Summer Roll Bowl

20-Minute Summer Roll Bowl

Photo: Kochka Russell

