30 Recipes to Learn (or at Least Try) by Age 30

Sure, when you’re in your 20s, it’s basically expected that you’ll live on a shoestring, which makes for lots of ramen and cereal. But—real talk—by the time you age out of that decade, there are some recipes you should learn (or at least try!) by the big three-oh.

Most recipes are just plain classics—from chocolate chip cookies and buffalo chicken dip to stuffed peppers and baked ham that will make for a hearty dinner. Even if you can’t master these recipes yet, we believe that it’s ultimately life-affirming to give it the old college try in the kitchen, not just to wow your friends or parents with your domestic goddess abilities, but just for your own confidence (nailing an #adult recipe feels pretty epic).

Get ready. We’ve rounded up 30 classic recipes that you should learn (attempting counts, too!) by the time you turn 30.