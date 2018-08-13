StyleCaster
11 Pairs of Rattan Shoes We Want to Slip Into, ASAP

11 Pairs of Rattan Shoes We Want to Slip Into, ASAP

Lindsey Lanquist
by
11 Pairs of Rattan Shoes We Want to Slip Into, ASAP
Photo: Allison Kahler.

If you’ve ever heard the word rattan, it was probably in some kind of furniture-shopping capacity. Rattan is a material yielded from the long, jointed stems of palms, and it looks a lot like wicker—making it a go-to for furniture design.

But this season, it’s also been a go-to for fashion. Myriad brands have taken rattan and reimagined it, using it to craft heels, wedges and woven mules. The result is an array of shoes that feel structured but earthy, which is exactly the look we’re going for as summer comes to a close. (That’s the look I’m going for, at least.)

When I think about the cool weather that awaits us in a month or so, my brain immediately jumps to all the outfits I’ll be wearing—the tailored jackets, boxy sweaters and super-skinny jeans. These clothes are a far cry from the breezy silhouettes I embrace during the summer—the maxi dresses, flowy pants and gauzy tops.

But right now, I find myself building bridges between the two. August is about clinging to summer while looking ahead to fall, and the best-of-both-worlds nature of rattan shoes makes navigating this transition a whole lot easier. What looks just as good with my go-to floral maxi as it does with my tight black jeans? You get the picture.

Ahead, you’ll find 11 pairs of rattan shoes you’ll want to stock up on, stat. Because they go with everything you’re trying to wear right now, and they’re not too shabby in the comfort department, either.

STYLECASTER | I Had No Idea Rattan Shoes Were a Thing, but Now that I Do, I'm Obsessed | SixtySeven Taike Flatform Espadrilles, $48
SixtySeven Taike Flatform Espadrilles

I've never been a wedges girl, but these edgy espadrilles are forcing me to reconsider.

SixtySeven Taike flatform espadrilles, $48 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | I Had No Idea Rattan Shoes Were a Thing, but Now that I Do, I'm Obsessed | PS by Paul Smith Raffia Heels, $356
PS by Paul Smith Heels

Make a subtle statement with these business-in-the-front/party-in-the-back heels.

PS by Paul Smith heels, $356 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | I Had No Idea Rattan Shoes Were a Thing, but Now that I Do, I'm Obsessed | Fresh Woven Sliders, $65
Fresh Woven Sliders

Few things feel as distinctly Summer 2018 as this pair of colorful rattan slides.

Fresh woven sliders, $65 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | I Had No Idea Rattan Shoes Were a Thing, but Now that I Do, I'm Obsessed | ASOS Design Tropics Wedges, $56
ASOS Design Tropics Wedges

Cute enough to wear with your favorite going-out clothes. Comfy enough to dance in all night long.

ASOS Design Tropics wedges, $56 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | I Had No Idea Rattan Shoes Were a Thing, but Now that I Do, I'm Obsessed | Sienna Rattan Heel, $39
Sienna Rattan Heel

These would look just as great with your favorite sundress as they would with jeans and a tank.

Sienna rattan heel, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | I Had No Idea Rattan Shoes Were a Thing, but Now that I Do, I'm Obsessed | Paloma Barcelo Veronica Flatform Espadrilles, $160
Paloma Barcelo Veronica Flatform Espadrilles

The kind of subtly patriotic shoe you won't dread stepping out in every July 4th (or every other day you feel like wearing them).

Paloma Barcelo Veronica flatform espadrilles, $160 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | I Had No Idea Rattan Shoes Were a Thing, but Now that I Do, I'm Obsessed | Robert Clergerie Jaly Oxford Mules, $495
Robert Clergerie Jaly Oxford Mules

Rattan oxford mules? Um, yes please.

Robert Clergerie Jaly oxford mules, $495 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | I Had No Idea Rattan Shoes Were a Thing, but Now that I Do, I'm Obsessed | River Island Striped Kitten Heels, $72
River Island Striped Kitten Heels

Metallic striped kitten heels might be one of the most stylish practical shoes around.

River Island striped kitten heels, $72 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | I Had No Idea Rattan Shoes Were a Thing, but Now that I Do, I'm Obsessed | Jeffrey Campbell Curtis Mule, $125
Jeffrey Campbell Curtis Mule

Catch me wearing these cozy mules until it's too cold to rock bare heels.

Jeffrey Campbell Curtis mule, $125 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | I Had No Idea Rattan Shoes Were a Thing, but Now that I Do, I'm Obsessed | Castaner Wakame Flatform Sandals, $230
Castaner Wakame Flatform Sandals

Great for warm-weather vacations.

Castaner Wakame flatform sandals, $230 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | I Had No Idea Rattan Shoes Were a Thing, but Now that I Do, I'm Obsessed | Reiss Woven Block Heel Sandal, $284
Reiss Woven Block Heel Sandal

Bold enough to ground any flowy summer dress.

Reiss Woven block heel sandal, $284 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.

