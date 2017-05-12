StyleCaster
Share

Raincoats Are Totally Trending: 20 of ’em to Shop Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

Raincoats Are Totally Trending: 20 of ’em to Shop Now

Lauren Caruso
by
1 Shares
Raincoats Are Totally Trending: 20 of ’em to Shop Now
20 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

I recently got into a squabble with my boyfriend over spring jacket etiquette. Sounds silly, but it’s true: A few mornings ago, I held up a navy blue trench coat alongside my clear parka-style jacket and asked his advice on which jacket I should wear. “But…it’s not raining,” he said, cocking his head sideways as though I just asked him to perform calculus in his head. “I know, but which one?” We ended up in a never-ending circle of the chicken or the egg, so I quickly texted my best friend, who suggested the navy blue trench and made no comment on the lack of impending precipitation.

MORE: 31 Perfect Spring Outfits to Copy This May

My boyfriend just couldn’t wrap his mind around the idea that me—a woman with at least half a dozen lightweight jackets, not all of the raincoat variety—would wear one when rain wasn’t in the forecast. Never mind that I often wear sneakers when I’m not about to make a mad dash to the gym or that he’ll grab a hat when the sun hasn’t made an appearance in days. Fashion isn’t always practical, but that doesn’t make it decidedly impractical.

And that leads me to this: Raincoats of all types are trending—on Instagram, on the spring 2017 runways, IRL—and I’m not mad about it. Spring parkas, lightweight trenches, even hooded Macintosh toppers are making a comeback, sunshine be damned, and they look great dressed up (see: with block-heel mules, a midi-skirt, and a tie-front poplin shirt) or dressed down (read: with jeans and a tee). Ahead, we found 20 of ’em for you to shop now so you can get in front of the raincoat trend.

MORE: 25 Little White Dresses For Every Spring Day

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20

C/MEO Collective Unstoppable Trench, $230; at Need Supply

 

Photo: C/MEO

Silence + Noise Bess Clear Cropped Raincoat $79; at Urban Outfitters

 

Photo: Silence + Noise

Zara Water Repellent Parka, $69.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

No Promise Marble Button Trench Coat, $245; at The Frankie Shop

 

Photo: The Frankie Shop

COS Oversized Cotton Parka, $190; at COS

 

Photo: COS

H&M Long Parka, $69.99; at H&M

 

Photo: H&M

Wilfred Louvinel Coat, $295; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Wilfred

Totême Taru Coat, $430; at The Dreslyn

 

Photo: Totême

Ganni Phillips Cotton Jacket, $305; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Ganni Phillips

Oak + Fort Coat H021, $178; at Oak + Fort

 

Photo: Oak + Fort

Penfield Kingman Jacket, $155; at Madewell

 

Photo: Madewell

Topshop Petite Hooded Rain Mac, $95; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

Mackage Grecia Trench Coat, $490; at Mackage

 

Photo: Mackage

Club Monaco Lamae Trench Coat, $329; at Club Monaco

 

Photo: Club Monaco

Haider Ackerman Satin Bomber Jacket, $1,500; at Net-A-Porter

 

Photo: Haider Ackerman

Soia & Kyo Bia Long Bomber Jacket, $345; at Shopbop

 

Photo: Soia & Kyo

BDG Track and Field Metallic Windbreaker Jacket, $89; at Urban Outfitters

 

Photo: BDG

Uniqlo Pocketable Parka, $39.90; at Uniqlo

 

Photo: Uniqlo

Topshop ‘80s Funnel Trench Coat, $130; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

Tan Nylon Hooded Parka, $169; at The Frankie Shop

 

Photo: The Frankie Shop

Next slideshow starts in 10s

17 Celeb Closets We're Dying to Raid

17 Celeb Closets We're Dying to Raid
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share