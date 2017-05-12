Raincoats Are Totally Trending: 20 of ’em to Shop Now

I recently got into a squabble with my boyfriend over spring jacket etiquette. Sounds silly, but it’s true: A few mornings ago, I held up a navy blue trench coat alongside my clear parka-style jacket and asked his advice on which jacket I should wear. “But…it’s not raining,” he said, cocking his head sideways as though I just asked him to perform calculus in his head. “I know, but which one?” We ended up in a never-ending circle of the chicken or the egg, so I quickly texted my best friend, who suggested the navy blue trench and made no comment on the lack of impending precipitation.

My boyfriend just couldn’t wrap his mind around the idea that me—a woman with at least half a dozen lightweight jackets, not all of the raincoat variety—would wear one when rain wasn’t in the forecast. Never mind that I often wear sneakers when I’m not about to make a mad dash to the gym or that he’ll grab a hat when the sun hasn’t made an appearance in days. Fashion isn’t always practical, but that doesn’t make it decidedly impractical.

And that leads me to this: Raincoats of all types are trending—on Instagram, on the spring 2017 runways, IRL—and I’m not mad about it. Spring parkas, lightweight trenches, even hooded Macintosh toppers are making a comeback, sunshine be damned, and they look great dressed up (see: with block-heel mules, a midi-skirt, and a tie-front poplin shirt) or dressed down (read: with jeans and a tee). Ahead, we found 20 of ’em for you to shop now so you can get in front of the raincoat trend.