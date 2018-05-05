StyleCaster
30 Rainbow-Hued Shopping Finds to Brighten up Your Closet

30 Rainbow-Hued Shopping Finds to Brighten up Your Closet

STYLECASTER | Rainbow Shopping Guide
Photo: Getty Images

If you’re not already fully immersed in the rainbow bandwagon, it’s time to join this colorful party. This past year we’ve seen designers and retailers make rainbow-worthy pieces to add that special punch to the mix. Our favorite rainbow ensembles include power suits, retro swimwear, glittery party dresses, and even a platform sneaker.

Personally, I’ve even considered tossing aside my current quintessential New Yorker black wardrobe to welcome some of these bright, quirky pieces into the rotation. Dress them down with a funky graphic tee or fancy ’em up with a chic layer and heels. Ahead, check out 30 colorful looks that are sure to brighten up your look—and your day.

STYLECASTER | 30 Rainbow Pieces for Spring
Festival Rainbow
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 30 Rainbow Pieces for Spring
The Biker Crop

Jacket, $930 (was $1,095) at The Mighty Company

STYLECASTER | 30 Rainbow Pieces for Spring
Glitter Gown
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 30 Rainbow Pieces for Spring
Rainbow Stack

Rosie Assoulin bracelets, $210 at Moda Operandi

STYLECASTER | 30 Rainbow Pieces for Spring
The Power Suit
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 30 Rainbow Pieces for Spring
Side Detail Sweatpants

Spiritual Gangster x Madeleine Thompson sweatpants, $148 at Bloomingdales

STYLECASTER | 30 Rainbow Pieces for Spring
Rainbow Ruffle

Caroline Constas skirt, $299 (was $495) at Intermix

STYLECASTER | 30 Rainbow Pieces for Spring
My Favorite Color Is...
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 30 Rainbow Pieces for Spring
Party dress

Attico dress, $2,781 at Matches Fashion

STYLECASTER | 30 Rainbow Pieces for Spring
Color Blocked

Mara Hoffman Bandeau Top, $160 at Everything But Water

Mara Hoffman Bottoms, $175 at Everything But Water

STYLECASTER | 30 Rainbow Pieces for Spring
Rainbow Pants
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 30 Rainbow Pieces for Spring
Pleated Skirt

Skirt, $660 at Alice and Olivia

STYLECASTER | 30 Rainbow Pieces for Spring
Namaste

Cuff, $7,000 at Mas Bisjoux

STYLECASTER | 30 Rainbow Pieces for Spring
Double Rainbow
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 30 Rainbow Pieces for Spring
The Platform

Superga sneakers, $85 at Six.02

STYLECASTER | 30 Rainbow Pieces for Spring
Rainbow Swim

Swimsuit, $185 at Milly

STYLECASTER | 30 Rainbow Pieces for Spring
All Over Rainbow
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 30 Rainbow Pieces for Spring
Striped Pant

Pant, $345 at Ramy Brook

STYLECASTER | 30 Rainbow Pieces for Spring
Sequin Heel

Heel, $89.95 at Chinese Laundry

STYLECASTER | 30 Rainbow Pieces for Spring
Mini Rainbow
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 30 Rainbow Pieces for Spring
Modern Rainbow

Dress, $575 at Tanya Taylor

STYLECASTER | 30 Rainbow Pieces for Spring
Gucci Time

Watch, $910 at Gucci

STYLECASTER | 30 Rainbow Pieces for Spring
Color Puffer
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 30 Rainbow Pieces for Spring
Oversized Sequin Top

Ashish top, $537 (was $1,518) at Matches Fashion

STYLECASTER | 30 Rainbow Pieces for Spring
Rad Tee

Pam & Gela tee, $125 at Revolve

STYLECASTER | 30 Rainbow Pieces for Spring
Sleeve Details
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 30 Rainbow Pieces for Spring
Summer Slides

Slides, $85 at Melissa

STYLECASTER | 30 Rainbow Pieces for Spring
Gradient Hoodie

Palm Angeles hoodie, $630 at Saks Fifth Avenue

STYLECASTER | 30 Rainbow Pieces for Spring
Casual Knits
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 30 Rainbow Pieces for Spring
Rainbow Panel

Sweater, $32 at ASOS

