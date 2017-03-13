StyleCaster
April Showers: 20 Rainy Day Outfits To Get Inspired By Now

by
We all love a nice refreshing spring rain, but figuring out what to wear in the rain is a whole different beast.

Since March and April are notorious for bringing puddles and lots of rain water, we’re preparing our wardrobes and finding anything that’s rain appropriate to rock this season—rain boots, chic umbrellas, you name it. Although dressing for the rain may seem just as dreary as the sky looks, it doesn’t have to be. Trust us, there are plenty of ways to look chic when the weather isn’t on your side.

To show you just how stylish you can look in wet weather, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite rain appropriate outfits for you to get inspired by.

Originally published April 2015. Updated March 2017.

 

Photo: Make Life Easier

Photo: The White Pepper

Photo: Style Heroine

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: The Cherry Blossom Girl

Photo: The Locals

Photo: Teeth Are Jade

Photo: Fashion On My Mind

Photo: Julia Lundin

Photo: El Blog De Silvia

Photo: Jessica Luxe

Photo: Nany's Klozet

Photo: To Vogue or Bust

Photo: Fashion Attacks

Photo: Si Las Calles Hablasen

Photo: Sugar and Spice

Photo: Si Las Calles Hablasen

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

Photo: Comme Une Japonaise

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

