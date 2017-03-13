April Showers: 20 Rainy Day Outfits To Get Inspired By Now

We all love a nice refreshing spring rain, but figuring out what to wear in the rain is a whole different beast.

Since March and April are notorious for bringing puddles and lots of rain water, we’re preparing our wardrobes and finding anything that’s rain appropriate to rock this season—rain boots, chic umbrellas, you name it. Although dressing for the rain may seem just as dreary as the sky looks, it doesn’t have to be. Trust us, there are plenty of ways to look chic when the weather isn’t on your side.

To show you just how stylish you can look in wet weather, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite rain appropriate outfits for you to get inspired by.

Originally published April 2015. Updated March 2017.