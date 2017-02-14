Rachel Lindsay Is the New Bachelorette

It’s safe to say that fan favorite Rachel Lindsay didn’t wind up with Nick Viall, this season’s Bachelor, because she is the next Bachelorette. Though it’s surprising that ABC would reveal this major spoiler before the end of season 21—Viall’s epic season of love—the show loves to keep us on our toes, so, you know, why not? (Other than the fact that they just gave away that she doesn’t make it to the end of the final episode.)

Lindsay is the first black Bachelorette, which is really saying something, since we’re going into the 13th season of the show. “Bachelor Nation,” as it’s so termed, is notoriously lacking in the realm of diversity, and this is incredibly overdue.

@jimmykimmellive made the official announcement...congrats to our new Bachelorette! #TheBachelorette A post shared by bacheloretteabc (@bacheloretteabc) on Feb 13, 2017 at 8:58pm PST

Lindsay was a serious frontrunner for Viall’s heart in the current season—I watched the show for the first time ever this time around, and she was by far my favorite from the very beginning, rollerblading around town and being a general badass—but she’s way too good for Viall.

Go, Lindsay! Though I stopped watching The Bachelor already—it just couldn’t keep my attention—perhaps I’ll tune in to her season. Get ready for all Lindsay, all the time, starting with the season 13 premiere Monday, May 22, at 8 p.m. ET.