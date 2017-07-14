21 Random Questions for Quincy Davis

Since hopping on the surfboard at the age of six, Quincy Davis has made a major splash in the competitive surfing world. The youngest daughter in a family of avid surfers, Davis—who learned to ride the waves on the beaches of her hometown in Montauk, New York—quickly made a name for herself as one of the fiercest female surfers, beginning with her first competitive win in second grade.

Now 22, Davis has racked up an impressive resume: She earned a coveted spot on the PacSun USA surf team in 2007; she’s won first place at the Corona Pro Surf Circuit four years in a row; and in 2009, she was named as one Vanity Fair’s “New Female Stars of Surfing” (an honor she has framed in her home)—and that’s all before she graduated high school, which she finished two years early.

As she conquered the sea, Davis has also been dipping her toes in fashion, a life-long passion of hers. In 2010, Davis launched her own fashion line with Volcom, featuring originally designed swimsuits and beachwear. She’s also been photographed by legendary fashion photographer, Annie Leibowitz, and has been sought after by the likes of Vogue and yours truly for her style, beauty, and health tips.

In between being one with the ocean and working on her next collaboration, Davis caught up with us to answer all our burning questions, like what her most annoying pet peeve is and who she would want to come back as in another life. (Hint: It’s Beyonce-related.)

1. What’s your middle name? Rose.

2. If you could have dinner with 3 people (living or dead) who would they be? My grandma because she loves food so I know the meal would be great, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. I love their style and would want to know all about their transformation from child actors to fashion awesomeness!

3. First thing you do when you get up in the morning? Brush my teeth.

4. What’s your most used emoji? The two little pink hearts. 💕

5. What’s the last book you read? Medical Medium.

6. Go-to lipstick? Boy by Chanel.

7. Favorite ice cream flavor? Ven Leeuwen Vegan Peanut Butter Chip!

8. Who is your hero? My mom. We fight like sisters, but she’s my best friend.

9. Favorite piece of clothing you own? Currently, bright pink cotton Citizen pull-over.

10. What’s your pet peeve? Sandy feet and shoes.

11. What makes you laugh? My brother and cousins. Non-stop!

12. What are you most proud of? Representing woman surfing from a small town. Seeing so many more young girls out in the water in Montauk is so exciting for me.

13. What is your passion? Surfing!

14. What’s your favorite farm animal? Donkey.

15. What is your mantra right now? Be grateful for this awesome, fun life I have and embrace all my opportunities.

16. Favorite 80s song? “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper.

17. How do you take your coffee? Almond milk cappuccino is my favorite.

18. Favorite female singer of all time? Rihanna.

19. Your hidden talent? Breakdance…I wish.

20. Who is your favorite fictional character? Carrie Bradshaw.

21. If you could come back as one person (or animal), living or dead, who would it be? Blue Ivy Carter 😉 haha.