5 Quickie Sex Positions to Try When You’re in a Hurry

We’ll be the first to say that a nice, long, slow sex session is sometimes exactly what you need to reconnect with your partner, relax, and (especially for the ladies) orgasm. However, we’re also big fans of a good quickie. Whether it’s because you’re sleepy before bed, short on time before rushing out the door in the morning, or just because you’re in the mood for some short and sweet nookie, quickies can be totally satisfying in a very different way.

Ahead, check out five sex positions that are great for when you’re in a rush, for whatever reason. They not too complicated, don’t take much time to get into, and most can even be done partially clothed (because hey, every second counts!). We consulted certified sex therapist Marissa Nelson, LMFT, to get her top tips for how to make the absolute most of these quickie positions.