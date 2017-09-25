StyleCaster
Share

15 One-Pot Recipes That Are Ideal for Chilly, Lazy Days

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 One-Pot Recipes That Are Ideal for Chilly, Lazy Days

by
1327 Shares
One pot meals
15 Start slideshow
Photo: Recipe Tin Eats

Confession: I’ve never made an entire meal in a single pot or pan (unless you count heating up soup or leftovers). But the idea of it sounds fairly excellent—throw a bunch of compatible ingredients in, heat ’em up, and serve. That’s a lot healthier than takeout when you’re in the mood for a hot meal but not even remotely in the mood to cook one—and probably quite a bit tastier, too.

MORE: 40 Recipes That Will Make You Excited About Fall Ingredients

Below, get ideas for 15 easy, comforting recipes to make when you’re short on time and inspiration but still want to eat something delicious. And we’re not just talking about soup (though that lasagna soup does look amazing); you can also make meals like chow mein, burrito bowls, and spaghetti carbonara in a single pot or skillet. You’re welcome.

MORE: 10 of the Best Chefs to Follow on Instagram

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15
Easy One Pot Lasagna Soup
Easy One Pot Lasagna Soup

Carlsbad Cravings

One Pot Burrito Bowl
One Pot Burrito Bowl

I Heart Naptime

Cheesy Garlic Spinach Rice
Cheesy Garlic Spinach Rice

The Pretty Bee

One-Pot Shrimp Chow Mein
One-Pot Shrimp Chow Mein

Dinner at the Zoo

One Pot Peanut Sauce Noodles
One Pot Peanut Sauce Noodles

Vegan Richa

One Pot Creamy Garlic Pasta
One Pot Creamy Garlic Pasta

Yup It's Vegan

Cilantro Lime Quinoa
Cilantro Lime Quinoa

The Harvest Kitchen

30-Minute Sausage and Pepper Skillet
30-Minute Sausage and Pepper Skillet

Frugality Gal

One Pot Creamy Chicken and Rice
One Pot Creamy Chicken and Rice

I Heart Naptime

One-Pot Lentil Quinoa with Spinach
One-Pot Lentil Quinoa with Spinach

Simply Quinoa

One Pot Greek Chicken with Lemon Rice
One Pot Greek Chicken with Lemon Rice

Recipe Tin Eats

One Pot Spaghetti Carbonara
One Pot Spaghetti Carbonara

A Spicy Perspective

One Pot Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl
One Pot Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl

Fav Family Recipes

One Pot Chicken Asparagus Casserole
One Pot Chicken Asparagus Casserole

Recipe Runner

One Pot Creamy Garlic Noodles
One Pot Creamy Garlic Noodles

Fav Family Recipes

Next slideshow starts in 10s

50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall

50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • Easy One Pot Lasagna Soup
  • One Pot Burrito Bowl
  • Cheesy Garlic Spinach Rice
  • One-Pot Shrimp Chow Mein
  • One Pot Peanut Sauce Noodles
  • One Pot Creamy Garlic Pasta
  • Cilantro Lime Quinoa
  • 30-Minute Sausage and Pepper Skillet
  • One Pot Creamy Chicken and Rice
  • One-Pot Lentil Quinoa with Spinach
  • One Pot Greek Chicken with Lemon Rice
  • One Pot Spaghetti Carbonara
  • One Pot Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl
  • One Pot Chicken Asparagus Casserole
  • One Pot Creamy Garlic Noodles
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share