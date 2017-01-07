StyleCaster
21 Crazy-Fast Dessert Recipes That Crush Sugar Cravings ASAP

Chocolate Cookies
Photo: It's Always Autumn

If you’ve ever wanted something sweet after dinner so much that you were a) scrabbling around in your cabinets for leftover chocolate chips or b) considering going on an expedition to the grocery store mid-rainstorm, then you know what it feels like to be a slave to sugar cravings. And when it hits, the last thing you want to do is spend hours baking something elaborate—but making something at home is still a whole lot healthier than buying a box of packaged chocolate chip cookies or a candy bar.

The solution: Desserts that are super-easy and fast to whip up, many of which can be made in single portions (thanks, mug cake). Below, these brilliant recipes will give you plenty of options, whether it’s a five-minute brownie or 15-minute donuts.

1 of 21
5-Minute Brownie in a Mug
5-Minute Brownie in a Mug

Inspired Taste

Blueberry Muffin Mug Cake
Blueberry Muffin Mug Cake

Five Heart Home

Microwave Pumpkin Mug Cake
Microwave Pumpkin Mug Cake

The Gunny Sack

15-Minute Donuts From Scratch
15-Minute Donuts From Scratch

Cooking Classy

Pistachio Chocolate Banana Sushi
Pistachio Chocolate Banana Sushi

The Petite Cook

20-Minute Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
20-Minute Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Crunchy Creamy Sweet

Easy Peanut Butter Cookies
Easy Peanut Butter Cookies

Julia’s Album

Sticky Toffee Pudding Mug Cakes
Sticky Toffee Pudding Mug Cakes

Seasons & Suppers

Bread Pudding Mugs
Bread Pudding Mugs

Dessert For Two

Easy Vegan Peanut Butter Mug Cake
Easy Vegan Peanut Butter Mug Cake

Kitchen Treaty

Skinny Single-Serving Snickerdoodle Mug Cake
Skinny Single-Serving Snickerdoodle Mug Cake

Amy’s Healthy Baking

Apple Crumble Mug Cake
Apple Crumble Mug Cake

Pickled Plum

Old Fashioned Fudge
Old Fashioned Fudge

Food, Folks and Fun

1 Minute Pumpkin Spice Mug
1 Minute Pumpkin Spice Mug

LeelaLicious

 

15-Minute Microwave Pecan Brittle
15-Minute Microwave Pecan Brittle

The Café Sucre Farine

Individual No Bake Vanilla Cheesecake
Individual No Bake Vanilla Cheesecake

Chef Savvy

Salted Caramel Rice Krispie Treats
Salted Caramel Rice Krispie Treats

Lauren’s Latest

Easy Lemon Berry Tarts
Easy Lemon Berry Tarts

Six Sisters’ Stuff

Quick, Easy Raspberry Lemon Cookies
Quick, Easy Raspberry Lemon Cookies

Bake. Eat. Repeat.

 

Coconut Almond Cookies
Coconut Almond Cookies

Sweet As Honey

Quick & Easy Double Chocolate Chip Cookies
Quick & Easy Double Chocolate Chip Cookies

It’s Always Autumn

