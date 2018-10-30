StyleCaster
17 Practical Ways to Store Purses That Basically Double as Decor

by
Photo: Katie La Vie/Pinterest.

If you’ve invested in a big bag buy, then you probably want to make sure your purse stays in top condition for as long as possible—and you probably want to stare at it for years. Storing purses isn’t the easiest task around. And keeping your purse storage looking presentable and cute (instead of just, you know, functional) is even more challenging.

Structured bags lend themselves well to shelf storage; standing them up is a great (and easy) way to display them. But if your bags are unstructured and you’re hoping for a shelf situation, you might have to get a little creative (think: stuffing them with newspaper to help them hold their shape and stand up on their own).

You can also layer bags on your shelves (tallest bags in the back, smallest bags in the front) to be as space-efficient as possible.

Shelves, of course, aren’t your only purse storage option. You can hang bags, too. (Just be sure to empty them before you hang them up; heavy items can weigh on the strap and wear out your bag faster.) You can also put smaller pieces—like clutches, wristlets and wallets—on a tray for a seriously trendy display.

And organization is really just the first step. The second? Taking your purse storage beyond functional. Mixing shelved purses with flowers, coffee-table books and shopping bags is a simple way to inject some aesthetic fun into an otherwise practical display. And combining hanging bags with colorful scarves is a genuinely pretty way to make things more space-efficient.

In other words, the purse storage options are pretty much endless. And there’s no reason to wait until spring to do a little therapeutic cleaning. Ahead, 17 photos full of organization inspiration sure to get you started on your next purse storage kick.

1 of 17
Photo: The Sweetest Thing Blog.

Turn your home office into a boutique by mixing front-facing handbags with coffee-table books.

Photo: The Sweetest Thing Blog.
Photo: Haute Off the Rack.

Cute shelving is only made cuter when adorned with purses.

Photo: Haute Off the Rack.
Photo: Who Is Mocca.

Boxes? Check. Bags? Check. Houseplants? Check.

Photo: Who Is Mocca.
Photo: Refinery29.

With purse hooks, you can control the spacing and hang multiple bags in one place.

Photo: Refinery29.
Photo: The Everygirl.

A couple wall hooks go a long way.

Photo: The Everygirl.

Save your future self some time by coordinating purses and shoes on your shelves.

Photo: Instagram/@irinabond.
Photo: Apartment Therapy.

Having a standing rack dedicated to purses is definitely a space luxury, but it looks so damn delightful.

Photo: Apartment Therapy.
Photo: FitFabFunMom.

Peonies and Chanel? Blair Waldorf would be proud.

Photo: FitFabFunMom.

A wardrobe this monochromatic is practically begging to be put on display.

Photo: Instagram/@ps.shadesofmylife.
Photo: The Ivory Lane.

Layering clutches in a tray is a trendy way to organize your go-to going-out pieces.

Photo: The Ivory Lane.
Photo: Driven by Decor.

Separate hooks for handbags and wristlets? We're sold.

Photo: Driven by Decor.
Photo: Chronicles of Frivolity.

Optimal organization. (And optimal optics.)

Photo: Chronicles of Frivolity.
Photo: Cobble Hill Blog.

Why yes, you can store your favorite clutches in that towel storage rack you bought in college.

Photo: Cobble Hill Blog.
Photo: The Coveteur.

Relegate your biggest bags to the back so your smallest ones don't fall out of view.

Photo: The Coveteur.
Photo: Haute Off the Rack.

A rolling cart is a super-handy way to store your of-the-moment favorites.

Photo: Haute Off the Rack.
Photo: The Style Scribe.

Mixing shoes, bags and books in the same color story is an easy (and pretty) way to get organized.

Photo: The Style Scribe.
Photo: Who Is Mocca.

Having an island in your closet means more counter space to store... bags—what else?

Photo: Who Is Mocca.

