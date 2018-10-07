14 Healthy and Delicious Ways to Cook With Pumpkin Seeds

It’s been a minute since I’ve carved a pumpkin, if I’m being honest. Living in a small New York City apartment, it just wasn’t something I’d thought to do every year. Now that I’m living in North Carolina, though—in a bigger apartment, of course, but also one with outdoor space—setting a few carved pumpkins on my porch for the month of October seems like a great idea.

The thing is, I’m always a little stumped on what to do with the pumpkin seeds that get scraped out and discarded during carving. I’ve roasted them in the past, but… then what? Usually they end up sitting in a jar on my shelf for months and months, getting tossed haphazardly into bowls of oatmeal or on top of salads because I’m at a loss for what else to do.

This year, I’m going to be better. There are so many more deliberate ways to use up a bunch of pumpkin seeds—from granola to energy balls to pesto. The following 14 recipes are creative and healthy(ish), and run the gamut from snacks to desserts to dinners.

Because while I can’t help you figure out how to carve a pumpkin in your tiny apartment without making a total mess, I can help you get inspired to use all those leftover seeds that come spilling out.