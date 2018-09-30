16 Pull-Apart Breads That Are Pretty, Delicious and Perfect for Parties

I love hosting parties—specifically, dinner parties. Inviting more than a dozen friends and spending a Saturday cooking, cleaning and (very casually) decorating is absolutely my idea of fun, and I try and do it as often as possible.
In my many years of doing this, I’ve learned two very important lessons. First, you need to have at least one appetizer out when the first person arrives, both to be a good host and to keep guests from pestering you about when dinner will be ready. Second, it’s important to balance any impressive, labor-intensive recipes you’re taking on with quick, easy ones. Advanced recipes aren’t a necessity (unless you want them to be)—but the lighter ones are. Otherwise, you’ll get seriously overwhelmed.
Oh, and you’ll also want at least one bottle of wine per person. OK, so three important lessons.
When it comes to appetizers, a plate of cheese and crackers (or a crudité and hummus platter) is a fine option. But something homemade can be a little more exciting. My go-to: pull-apart breads.
The easiest way to make a pull-apart bread is to get a bakery loaf, cut it in a checkerboard pattern (without actually slicing it apart), fill it with all kinds of delicious toppings (cheese—mostly cheese) and bake it until it’s hot. There are plenty of those recipes in this list below, and I suggest having at least one tried-and-true favorite up your sleeve the next time you’re playing host.
There are so many different ways to make a pull-apart bread, though, and I’d be shortchanging if I didn’t also tell you there are slightly more time-intensive versions out there that call for baking dough, either from scratch or store-bought, with other mix-ins. These can swing both sweet and savory, and they make for great appetizers (and potluck dishes, too).
No matter what you’re in the mood for, you’ll definitely be craving one (or more) of these 16 pull-apart breads within minutes of looking at them. So call up your friends and invite them over next weekend—there’s no better time than the present to work through this decadent list.
Garlic Butter Pizza Pull-Apart Bread
Anyone else order a side of garlic butter with their Papa John's pizza, or is that just me? Either way, the combination is one that needs to be spread far and wide. This easy, cheesy bread is a great way to get that going.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Cafe Delites.
Blueberry Cream Cheese Pull-Apart Bread
Next time you're in need of a potluck dish for brunch, this one's your girl. If blueberries are out of season, just opt for frozen.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Rasa Malaysia.
Garlic Herb and Cheese Pull-Apart Bread
Garlic bread is good. Cheesy garlic bread is better. Pull-apart cheesy garlic bread is pretty much unbeatable.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Chew Town.
Chocolate Cherry Pull-Apart Bread
The word sophisticated isn't always what comes to mind when I think of pull-apart breads, but this gorgeous fruit-and-chocolate version proves the two aren't mutually exclusive.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Gather for Bread.
Jalapeño Cheddar Monkey Bread
Want something crowd-pleasing but a little bit spicy? This pull-apart bread is perfect for dipping into chili or cheese dip, or just for straight-up eating.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Neighbor Food.
Spinach-Artichoke Pull-Apart Bread
If there isn't enough room for bread and dip on your table, why not just combine them into one? Even if you have plenty of room, doesn't dipping spinach-artichoke bread into spinach-artichoke dip sound like a great idea?
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Mom Endeavors.
Cranberry Brie Pull-Apart Bread
Baked brie is a party classic, but things can get a little messy if you're using dough—or just baking the brie right in its container. A loaf of bread is more user-friendly, because it's easier and there's far less potential for mess.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Half-Baked Harvest.
Philly Cheesesteak Pull-Apart Bread
Photo:
Real Food by Dad.
Glazed Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread
I have yet to decide whether cinnamon rolls fall under breakfast or dessert. Until I do, I'm going to suggest we just keep eating them as both.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
White Plate Blank Slate.
Incredible Savory Monkey Bread
Can't decide what kind of bread you want to make for the next party? Opt for this monkey bread, and there'll be a little bit of everything on offer.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Good Dinner Mom.
Sun-Dried Tomato Feta Pull-Apart Garlic Knots
The combination of sun-dried tomato and feta is salty, umami-packed and just a little sweet. Throw garlic knots into the mix, and you've got an unbeatable dish.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Host the Toast.
Buffalo Chicken Pull-Apart Bread
This bread has chicken, cheese and veggies inside, so it's basically a balanced meal. Right?
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Host the Toast.
Baklava Pull-Apart Bread
If you've ever tried to make baklava, you know it's a pretty involved process. This pull-apart version isn't exactly easy, but it's simpler than layering sheet after sheet of filo dough. To make things easier, use canned crescent roll dough and just focus on making the filling and topping yourself.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Sprinkle Bakes.
Bacon Ranch Pepper Jack Pull-Apart Bread
Ranch can make anything taste good. So can bacon. That's a double-win for this cheesy bread.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Carlsbad Cravings.
Pepperoni Pizza Pull-Apart Bread
If you love marinara more than anything, this pizza-flavored bread is the perfect vessel.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Creme de la Crumb.
Pull-Apart Pigs in a Blanket
Photo:
Spoon Fork Bacon.