Puffy Sleeves Aren’t Just for ‘Anne of Green Gables’

When I was younger, I pored over Lucy Maud Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables series. And like many young bookworms, I aspired to emulate Montgomery’s protagonist, the ever-precocious, strikingly red-headed Anne Shirley, who charmed her way through Avonlea with wit and imagination.
Though I wasn’t as plucky as Anne, I identified with her dedication to schoolwork and dreamt of acting as boldly as she did. (That time she smashed a slate over a boy’s head when he made fun of her hair? Iconic.) But where I didn’t take inspiration from Anne Shirley? My sartorial choices.
While Anne favored puffy sleeve blouses, ruffled dresses, and jumpers, I preferred plaid flannel shirts. (In fairness, she was born in the Victorian era, and I grew up in the 2000s.) It wasn’t until recently that the beauty of the puffy-sleeve blouse (and the jumper) dawned on me. (The jury’s still out on the whole ruffled dress thing.) And now that it has, I’m ready to go full-force on puffy sleeves.
Thankfully, I’m not the only one on a puffy-sleeve kick right now. Myriad designers and brands have created puffy-sleeve blouses and dresses—leaving their own mark on Anne Shirley’s favorite trend.
Here, we’ve compiled 19 of our favorites. Whether you opt for something classic or contemporary, these puffy-sleeve tops and dresses are sure to add a little whimsy to your wardrobe (and of course, make little Anne Shirley proud).
Finders Keepers Flicker Top, $117
The floral print on this poppy red fabric exudes bold-yet-relaxed vibes, all thanks to the flowy balloon sleeves.
Petersyn Zadie Button-Down Shirt, $237
Stripes are a classic, but they don’t have to be boring. A smocked puffed sleeve with stripes mixes and matches textures in a way that's totally eye-catching.
Giambattista Valli Puff-Sleeve Zip Jacket, $1,435
Because puffy sleeves and bold colors shouldn't have to be mutually exclusive.
C/MEO Collective Adept Short-Sleeve Top, $140
Wearing denim on denim is even more fun when your top looks like this.
Keepsake Blossom Wrap Top, $155
This emerald green eyelet wrap top is perfect for casual outings (and backyard barbecues).
C/MEO Collective Solace Playsuit, $195
The cheerful pink and orange plaid pattern—coupled with the puffy sleeves and giant bow—makes this vibrant romper perfect for any summer party.
Beacon Maxi Dress, $157
Not your average summer maxi dress.
Floral Puff Off-the-Shoulder Top, $25
The asymmetrical cut on this off-the-shoulder blouse offer a fresh spin on the puffy sleeve trend.
Body with Mesh Puff Sleeves, $45
The yoke mesh material gives these balloon sleeves a sexy edge. Plus, it’s super breathable—making it great for scorching summer nights.
Top with Gathering, $20
What do you get when you combine deep V-neck and gathered sleeves? A bold statement piece that shows you mean business.
Linaria Maxi Dress, $315
Leave it to Ganni to create the ultimate puffy sleeve dress.
Louisiana Top, $128
Subtle puff sleeves look cute on this cropped bodice shirt. Pair the top with your favorite jeans for a sweet summer look.
Monki Puff Sleeve Blouse, $28
Switch up your go-to light blue oxford by adding pretty puffy sleeves.
Tata Naka Button-Down Dress, $332
Everything about this dress—from the colorful stripes to the delightful puffy sleeves—screams summer.
Ronny Kobo Joesitta Jumpsuit, $428
This structured jumpsuit proves puffy sleeves don't have to be dainty and feminine.
Floral and Striped Top, $23
The puffy sleeves and vibrant tropical print keep this shirt from being your average off-the-shoulder top.
C/MEO Collective Unending Long-Sleeve Top, $115
Because everything looks better in millennial pink.
Stine Goya Baba Dress, $740
This looks like it fell out of the pages of a fairy tale.
Stripe Puff-Sleeve Bardot Top, $39
Even crop tops are getting in on the puffy-sleeve action.
