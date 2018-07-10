Puffy Sleeves Aren’t Just for ‘Anne of Green Gables’

When I was younger, I pored over Lucy Maud Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables series. And like many young bookworms, I aspired to emulate Montgomery’s protagonist, the ever-precocious, strikingly red-headed Anne Shirley, who charmed her way through Avonlea with wit and imagination.

Though I wasn’t as plucky as Anne, I identified with her dedication to schoolwork and dreamt of acting as boldly as she did. (That time she smashed a slate over a boy’s head when he made fun of her hair? Iconic.) But where I didn’t take inspiration from Anne Shirley? My sartorial choices.

While Anne favored puffy sleeve blouses, ruffled dresses, and jumpers, I preferred plaid flannel shirts. (In fairness, she was born in the Victorian era, and I grew up in the 2000s.) It wasn’t until recently that the beauty of the puffy-sleeve blouse (and the jumper) dawned on me. (The jury’s still out on the whole ruffled dress thing.) And now that it has, I’m ready to go full-force on puffy sleeves.

Thankfully, I’m not the only one on a puffy-sleeve kick right now. Myriad designers and brands have created puffy-sleeve blouses and dresses—leaving their own mark on Anne Shirley’s favorite trend.

Here, we’ve compiled 19 of our favorites. Whether you opt for something classic or contemporary, these puffy-sleeve tops and dresses are sure to add a little whimsy to your wardrobe (and of course, make little Anne Shirley proud).