StyleCaster
Share

20 Protein-Rich Dinner Recipes to Dig Into This Season

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Protein-Rich Dinner Recipes to Dig Into This Season

Kristen Bousquet
by
1 Shares
STYLECASTER | Fall Recipe Ideas | Healthy Protein Dinners
20 Start slideshow
Photo: Detoxinista

No matter what diet you’re on, protein is essential. Protein helps your body produce vital enzymes and hormones, aids in brain function, and helps to build bones, muscle, skin, and more. Plus, protein-rich meals also tend to make you feel fuller and more satisfied than, say, carb-centric ones where you might find yourself hungry a mere 30 minutes later.

MORE: 15 Healthy Fall Grain Bowls to Throw Together This Season

Still, sometimes protein gets a bad rap—sticking to chicken and beans isn’t exactly thrilling for the taste buds, after all. But if you look a little further, here are plenty of creative, delicious meals out there whose starring ingredients carry tons of protein, from Quinoa Pizza Bites to Brussels and Bowties Tahini Pasta.

Want more recipe ideas that’ll keep you full without boring you to death? Click through the slideshow ahead.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20
Protein Rich Dinners: Brussels and Bowties Tahini Pasta

Brussels and Bowties Tahini Pasta

Photo: Kenan and Kale
Protein Rich Dinners: Baked Chicken Fajita Rollups

Baked Chicken Fajita Rollups

Photo: Eat Yourself Skinny
Protein Rich Dinners: Chorizo Enchilada Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Chorizo Enchilada Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Photo: The Chunky Chef
Protein Rich Dinners: Burrito Bowls with Chicken

Burrito Bowls with Chicken

Photo: Dinner at the Zoo
Protein Rich Dinners: Mexican Three Bean Salad

Mexican Three Bean Salad

Photo: Lemon Blossoms
Protein Rich Dinners: Slow Cooker Quinoa Sweet Potato Black Bean Vegetarian Chili

Slow Cooker Quinoa Sweet Potato Black Bean Vegetarian Chili

Photo: Kitchen Treaty
Protein Rich Dinners: Sweet Potatoes Stuffed with Chipotle Black Bean Corn Salad

Sweet Potatoes Stuffed with Chipotle Black Bean Corn Salad

Photo: Alaska from Scratch
Protein Rich Dinners: Chickpea Tikki Masala with Green Rice

Chickpea Tikki Masala with Green Rice

Photo: Detox Insta
Protein Rich Dinners: Quinoa Pizza Bites

Quinoa Pizza Bites

Photo: Super Healthy Kids
Protein Rich Dinners: One Pan Lemon Parmesan Chicken and Asparagus

One Pan Lemon Parmesan Chicken and Asparagus

Photo: Chelsea's Messy Apron
Protein Rich Dinners: Buttery Garlic Herb Chicken with Zucchini

Buttery Garlic Herb Chicken with Zucchini

Photo: The Recipe Critic
Protein Rich Dinners: Grilled Bruschetta Chicken

Grilled Bruschetta Chicken

 

Photo: Le Creme de la Crumb
Protein Rich Dinners: Lemon Chicken with Veggies

Lemon Chicken with Veggies

Photo: Liluna
Protein Rich Dinners: Greek Turkey Meatball Gyro with Tzatsiki

Greek Turkey Meatball Gyro with Tzatsiki

Photo: Joyful Healthy Eats
Protein Rich Dinners: Turkey Taco Lettuce Wraps

Turkey Taco Lettuce Wraps

Photo: The Cozy Cook
Protein Rich Dinners: Sheet Pan Teriyaki Chicken with Vegetables

Sheet Pan Teriyaki Chicken with Vegetables

Photo: The Recipe Critic
Protein Rich Dinners: BBQ Chicken Tostadas

BBQ Chicken Tostadas

Photo: Cupcakes and Kale Chips
Protein Rich Dinners: Garlic Mushroom Quinoa

Garlic Mushroom Quinoa

Photo: Damn Delicious
Protein Rich Dinners: Grilled Lemon Oregano Chicken and Shrimp Skewers

Grilled Lemon Oregano Chicken and Shrimp Skewers

Photo: Yummy Healthy Easy
Protein Rich Dinners: Whole 30 Greek Chicken Zucchini Noodles

Whole 30 Greek Chicken Zucchini Noodles

Photo: The Clean Eating Couple

Next slideshow starts in 10s

13 Magical Beauty Products That Work Instantly

13 Magical Beauty Products That Work Instantly
  • Protein Rich Dinners: Brussels and Bowties Tahini Pasta
  • Protein Rich Dinners: Baked Chicken Fajita Rollups
  • Protein Rich Dinners: Chorizo Enchilada Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
  • Protein Rich Dinners: Burrito Bowls with Chicken
  • Protein Rich Dinners: Mexican Three Bean Salad
  • Protein Rich Dinners: Slow Cooker Quinoa Sweet Potato Black Bean Vegetarian Chili
  • Protein Rich Dinners: Sweet Potatoes Stuffed with Chipotle Black Bean Corn Salad
  • Protein Rich Dinners: Chickpea Tikki Masala with Green Rice
  • Protein Rich Dinners: Quinoa Pizza Bites
  • Protein Rich Dinners: One Pan Lemon Parmesan Chicken and Asparagus
  • Protein Rich Dinners: Buttery Garlic Herb Chicken with Zucchini
  • Protein Rich Dinners: Grilled Bruschetta Chicken
  • Protein Rich Dinners: Lemon Chicken with Veggies
  • Protein Rich Dinners: Greek Turkey Meatball Gyro with Tzatsiki
  • Protein Rich Dinners: Turkey Taco Lettuce Wraps
  • Protein Rich Dinners: Sheet Pan Teriyaki Chicken with Vegetables
  • Protein Rich Dinners: BBQ Chicken Tostadas
  • Protein Rich Dinners: Garlic Mushroom Quinoa
  • Protein Rich Dinners: Grilled Lemon Oregano Chicken and Shrimp Skewers
  • Protein Rich Dinners: Whole 30 Greek Chicken Zucchini Noodles
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share