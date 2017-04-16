StyleCaster
15 Egg-Free Breakfast Hacks that are Actually Delicious

15 Egg-Free Breakfast Hacks that are Actually Delicious

by
15 Egg-Free Breakfast Hacks that are Actually Delicious
Photo: Heartbeet Kitchen

To most people, eggs and breakfast go together like peanut butter and jelly. But if you’re egg-averse, allergic, or vegan, it can be hard to find breakfast options that fill you up and stay exciting. Thankfully, there are a lot of egg-free foods that give you more than enough protein to start your day on the right foot. These easy ideas will help you add protein to your breakfast every morning so you’re fully fueled until lunchtime.

1. Eat more beans

If you like savory breakfasts, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t be eating beans in the morning. They’re full of fiber and protein and can be incorporated into your meals in so many ways. Try this egg-free Mexican chickpea scramble or go with Egypt’s national dish, ful medames. You can use chickpea flour to make an omelet or soybeans in the form of tofu to make a creamy chocolate breakfast pudding. You’ll have fuel for your day, no eggs required.

 2. Add protein powder

It’s an obvious choice, but protein powder is a quick and easy way to boost the protein in your usual breakfast favorites. But you don’t have to rely on the classic protein shake. You can add protein powder to:

3. Go savory

You don’t have to stick to fruit smoothies and sweet cereals in the morning. Opting for savory foods is a great way to boost your intake of protein. Try simple things, like making a scramble of your favorite vegetables with chicken or turkey sausage instead of eggs, adding smoked salmon to your bagel or having a black bean burger in the a.m. instead of a muffin. These easy swaps can make a big difference.

4. Rely on dairy

If you’re allergic to eggs, but not avoiding dairy, there are plenty of options for you. But you don’t have to stick to eating plain yogurt and cottage cheese — you can work protein-filled dairy into the foods you already love. Try these recipes:

5. Nuts and grains

Nuts add heft to any breakfast and will fill you up in no time. You can add nut butter to just about anything — pancakes, toast, oatmeal, yogurt parfaits — and nuts and seeds can be added to all of your breakfast favorites too. Combining nuts with whole grains is a particularly effective way to get some eggless protein into your diet. Try this spelt-semolina porridge or opt for peanut butter quinoa breakfast bowls.

1 of 16
Egg-free, protein filled breakfasts
Egg-free, protein filled breakfasts

No eggs? No problem! These hearty eggless breakfasts give you the protein you need to fuel your mornings.

Photo: Black White Vivid
Cottage cheese toast with squash
Cottage cheese toast with squash

Top your toast with cottage cheese for protein and butternut squash for fiber for a hearty, egg-free breakfast.

Photo: Very Breakfast
Egg-free Mexican chickpea scramble
Egg-free Mexican chickpea scramble

Smashed chickpeas make for a surprisingly convincing egg substitute in this high-protein scramble.

Photo: Fettle Vegan
Ful medames
Ful medames

Egypt's national dish, this meal of fava beans stewed with tomatoes, tahini and lemon will perk you up.

Photo: Manu's Menu
Breakfast toast with yogurt
Breakfast toast with yogurt

Cherry-swirled Greek yogurt adds protein to your toast in this fruity recipe.

Photo: Heart Beet Kitchen
5-ingredient quinoa power bowls
5-ingredient quinoa power bowls

Quinoa and peanut butter add egg-free protein to this breakfast bowl, finished off with bananas and berries.

Photo: Two Raspberries
No-bake energy balls
No-bake energy balls

Made with hearty oatmeal, peanuts and chia seeds, these plant-based energy balls are full of protein.

Photo: Hungry By Nature
Green Protein Smoothies
Green Protein Smoothies

Get your greens and some protein to sate your cravings in this healthy smoothie recipe.

Photo: Veggie by Candlelight
Egg-free protein pancakes
Egg-free protein pancakes

Vegan protein powder, coconut flour and flax seeds add protein to these flavorful banana pancakes.

Photo: Black White Vivid
Popped quinoa-pumpkin seed butter bars
Popped quinoa-pumpkin seed butter bars

Popped quinoa and pumpkin seed butter add protein to these apricot and chocolate breakfast bars.

Photo: Ascension Kitchen
Egg-free chickpea flour omelet
Egg-free chickpea flour omelet

Who knew that chickpea flour could make for such a fluffy, hearty omelet?

Photo: Planticize
Coconut spelt porridge
Coconut spelt porridge

Spelt, tahini and chia seeds make this porridge, flavored with orange honey butter, an eggless protein powerhouse.

Photo: The Chick Who Eats
Chocolate protein cereal
Chocolate protein cereal

Crunchy chocolate cereal made with buckwheat, oats and protein powder will get you through until lunchtime.

Photo: Viand
Cottage cheese cinnamon rolls
Cottage cheese cinnamon rolls

Cottage cheese adds protein and moisture to these fluffy, gingerbread-flavored cinnamon rolls.

Photo: Food Done Light
Cottage cheese parfaits
Cottage cheese parfaits

Tired of yogurt? Swap it for cottage cheese in these protein-filled parfaits instead.

Photo: The Nutrition Adventure
Chocolate tofu breakfast pudding
Chocolate tofu breakfast pudding

Creamy and sweet, this high-protein pudding is actually good for you, and egg-free to boot.

Photo: Fit Living Eats

