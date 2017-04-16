15 Egg-Free Breakfast Hacks that are Actually Delicious

To most people, eggs and breakfast go together like peanut butter and jelly. But if you’re egg-averse, allergic, or vegan, it can be hard to find breakfast options that fill you up and stay exciting. Thankfully, there are a lot of egg-free foods that give you more than enough protein to start your day on the right foot. These easy ideas will help you add protein to your breakfast every morning so you’re fully fueled until lunchtime.

1. Eat more beans

If you like savory breakfasts, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t be eating beans in the morning. They’re full of fiber and protein and can be incorporated into your meals in so many ways. Try this egg-free Mexican chickpea scramble or go with Egypt’s national dish, ful medames. You can use chickpea flour to make an omelet or soybeans in the form of tofu to make a creamy chocolate breakfast pudding. You’ll have fuel for your day, no eggs required.

2. Add protein powder

It’s an obvious choice, but protein powder is a quick and easy way to boost the protein in your usual breakfast favorites. But you don’t have to rely on the classic protein shake. You can add protein powder to:

3. Go savory

You don’t have to stick to fruit smoothies and sweet cereals in the morning. Opting for savory foods is a great way to boost your intake of protein. Try simple things, like making a scramble of your favorite vegetables with chicken or turkey sausage instead of eggs, adding smoked salmon to your bagel or having a black bean burger in the a.m. instead of a muffin. These easy swaps can make a big difference.

4. Rely on dairy

If you’re allergic to eggs, but not avoiding dairy, there are plenty of options for you. But you don’t have to stick to eating plain yogurt and cottage cheese — you can work protein-filled dairy into the foods you already love. Try these recipes:

5. Nuts and grains

Nuts add heft to any breakfast and will fill you up in no time. You can add nut butter to just about anything — pancakes, toast, oatmeal, yogurt parfaits — and nuts and seeds can be added to all of your breakfast favorites too. Combining nuts with whole grains is a particularly effective way to get some eggless protein into your diet. Try this spelt-semolina porridge or opt for peanut butter quinoa breakfast bowls.

