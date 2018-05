Priyanka Chopra Wore an Outfit with Regina George-Inspired Boob Cutouts

Wearing denim on denim is a tough look to master by itself, but with added chest cutouts, it’s as if the ensemble is asking for you to fail. Leave it to Priyanka Chopra to not only successfully sport the style, but make it known that she can take any fashion risk and nail it.

💙 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 2, 2018 at 6:12pm PDT

The blue denim Dion Lee two-piece found its way on late-night television when Chopra wore it to her appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” this week. As the 35-year-old actress promoted season three of “Quantico,” we couldn’t stop thinking about what the cutouts reminded us of. It wasn’t until Elle pointed out the similarity between Chopra and “Mean Girls” character Regina George that we realized that Chopra is channeling major George vibes. As fans will remember, George sported a similar look when Lindsay Lohan‘s Cady Heron cut holes in her tank top. Both ladies rocked the look and we have to give them credit for that.

If we could wear a denim-skirt-suit set we would. And if that set included boob cutouts, you wouldn’t find us taking it off. (Maybe that’s why Priyanka took a little dressing room nap while still wearing the outfit?)

💤 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 2, 2018 at 7:47pm PDT

There’s no denying Chopra looked stunning…so are boob cutouts the next big thing? We’ll have to wait and see for that one.