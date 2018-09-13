StyleCaster
23 Printed Blankets That Are Equal Parts Cool and Cozy

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Photo: Katarzyna Bialasiewicz/Getty Images.

The hygge revolution of 2016 and 2017 brought with it a deluge of blankets. Comfy chenilles, fluffy fleeces and verifiably soft cottons invaded our bedrooms, offering us the chance to cozy up in the most luxurious way possible: propped up on a bed of pillows and surrounded by plush textiles. (The warm cups of tea we sipped while doing so didn’t hurt, either.)

But hygge celebrated a kind of minimalism that restricted our plethora of blankets to a muted palette of grays, mauves and whites.

Now that we’re moving away from one Scandinavian concept (hygge) and toward another (lagom), we’re hoping to strike a better balance between practicality and aesthetic appeal. (After all, lagom is about finding that space between Mama Bear’s “too cold” and Papa Bear’s “too hot”—embracing, instead, the “just right.”)

If our throw pillows can be simultaneously colorful, patterned and cozy, why can’t our throw blankets be the same?

Since printed blankets are surprisingly hard to come by, we’ve gone ahead and sourced 23 of our favorites. The following blankets would make striking graphic additions to any simple couch, but they’ll also keep you warm and comfy the next time you feel like snuggling up the hygge lagom way.

Fiesta Fleece Blanket

Can you really say no to colorful fleece?

Fiesta fleece blanket, $64 at Target

Photo: Target.
Allover Eyes Woven Throw

Not sure if you'd prefer black eyes on a white blanket or white eyes on a black blanket? Don't sweat it—this one's reversible.

Allover Eyes woven throw, $108 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
Striped Linen Throw

Perfect for pairing with other printed pieces.

Striped linen throw, $155 at Annie Selke

Photo: Annie Selke.
Slogan Blanket

Somehow, this one looks even cooler when folded.

Slogan blanket, $119 at Zara Home

Photo: Zara Home.
Quilted Jersey Throw

Such a good not-so-basic basic to add to your space.

Quilted jersey throw, $20 at Target

Photo: Target.
Blanket with Lined Detail

An understated pattern for the shopper who prefers subtlety.

Blanket with lined detail, $36 at Zara Home

Photo: Zara Home.
Urban Renewal Baoule Textile

Every single blanket in this collection is one of a kind.

Urban Renewal Baoule textile, $69 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
Recycled Cotton Throw

This would look incredible next to your colorful throw pillows. Or on that accent chair you have. Or paired with your printed rug.

Recycled cotton throw, $160 at West Elm

Photo: West Elm.
Amped Fleece Printed Throw

Fleecy florals—need I say more?

Amped fleece printed throw, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
Mariner Cotton Throw

Perfect for couch lounging, no matter the season.

Mariner cotton throw, $128 at Serena & Lily

Photo: Serena & Lily.
Jacquard-Weave Throw

Animal prints are everywhere this year. Might as well incorporate them into your home, too.

Jacquard-weave throw, $35 at H&M

Photo: H&M.
Tufted Eye Throw Blanket

For the person who prefers a statement print to a repetitive pattern.

Tufted eye throw blanket, $69 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
Striped Throw

This one skews a little summer, but, hey—our cold-weather lives could use a pop of color, too.

Striped throw, $35 at H&M

Photo: H&M.
Good at Naps Woven Throw

The blanket that speaks for itself.

Good at Naps woven throw, $108 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
Cotton Woven Throw

Is it bad that we want both of them?

Cotton woven throw, $22 at Target

Photo: Target.
Grid Throw

For the geometrically inclined.

Grid throw, $10 at Target

Photo: Target.
Diamonds Chenille Blanket

An eye-catching pattern rendered in chenille? (If you've never felt chenille, you probably can't register how incredible this is. Go feel some chenille and get back to me. You won't regret it.)

Diamonds chenille blanket, $139 at Zara Home

Photo: Zara Home.
Vacation Forever Throw

California dreamin' on a winter's day, anyone?

Vacation Forever throw, $108 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
Lombard Silk Throw

Nautical colors done so simply this blanket transcends seasonality.

Lombard silk throw, $128 at Serena & Lily

Photo: Serena & Lily.
Geo Tufted Tassel Throw

Also available in blush pink and mustard yellow. Stock up.

Geo tufted tassel throw, $69 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
Diamond Weave Throw Blanket

The perfect throw for an otherwise simple couch.

Diamond weave throw blanket, $34 at Target

Photo: Target.
Louise Gray Harriet Quilt

Abstract art, in quilt form.

Louise Gray Harriet quilt, $435 at West Elm

Photo: West Elm.
Blue Heron Cotton Throw

All kinds of cozy.

Blue Heron cotton throw, $94 at Annie Selke

Photo: Annie Selke.

