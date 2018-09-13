23 Printed Blankets That Are Equal Parts Cool and Cozy

The hygge revolution of 2016 and 2017 brought with it a deluge of blankets. Comfy chenilles, fluffy fleeces and verifiably soft cottons invaded our bedrooms, offering us the chance to cozy up in the most luxurious way possible: propped up on a bed of pillows and surrounded by plush textiles. (The warm cups of tea we sipped while doing so didn’t hurt, either.)
But hygge celebrated a kind of minimalism that restricted our plethora of blankets to a muted palette of grays, mauves and whites.
Now that we’re moving away from one Scandinavian concept (hygge) and toward another (lagom), we’re hoping to strike a better balance between practicality and aesthetic appeal. (After all, lagom is about finding that space between Mama Bear’s “too cold” and Papa Bear’s “too hot”—embracing, instead, the “just right.”)
If our throw pillows can be simultaneously colorful, patterned and cozy, why can’t our throw blankets be the same?
Since printed blankets are surprisingly hard to come by, we’ve gone ahead and sourced 23 of our favorites. The following blankets would make striking graphic additions to any simple couch, but they’ll also keep you warm and comfy the next time you feel like snuggling up the
hygge lagom way.
Fiesta Fleece Blanket
Can you really say no to colorful fleece?
Fiesta fleece blanket, $64 at Target
Target
Allover Eyes Woven Throw
Not sure if you'd prefer black eyes on a white blanket or white eyes on a black blanket? Don't sweat it—this one's reversible.
Allover Eyes woven throw, $108 at Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Striped Linen Throw
Perfect for pairing with other printed pieces.
Striped linen throw, $155 at Annie Selke
Annie Selke
Slogan Blanket
Somehow, this one looks even cooler when folded.
Slogan blanket, $119 at Zara Home
Zara Home
Quilted Jersey Throw
Such a good not-so-basic basic to add to your space.
Quilted jersey throw, $20 at Target
Target
Blanket with Lined Detail
An understated pattern for the shopper who prefers subtlety.
Blanket with lined detail, $36 at Zara Home
Zara Home
Urban Renewal Baoule Textile
Every single blanket in this collection is one of a kind.
Urban Renewal Baoule textile, $69 at Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Recycled Cotton Throw
This would look incredible next to your colorful throw pillows. Or on that accent chair you have. Or paired with your printed rug.
Recycled cotton throw, $160 at West Elm
West Elm
Amped Fleece Printed Throw
Fleecy florals—need I say more?
Amped fleece printed throw, $59 at Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Mariner Cotton Throw
Perfect for couch lounging, no matter the season.
Mariner cotton throw, $128 at Serena & Lily
Serena & Lily
Jacquard-Weave Throw
Animal prints are everywhere this year. Might as well incorporate them into your home, too.
Jacquard-weave throw, $35 at H&M
H&M
Tufted Eye Throw Blanket
For the person who prefers a statement print to a repetitive pattern.
Tufted eye throw blanket, $69 at Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Striped Throw
This one skews a little summer, but, hey—our cold-weather lives could use a pop of color, too.
Striped throw, $35 at H&M
H&M
Good at Naps Woven Throw
The blanket that speaks for itself.
Good at Naps woven throw, $108 at Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Cotton Woven Throw
Is it bad that we want both of them?
Cotton woven throw, $22 at Target
Target
Grid Throw
For the geometrically inclined.
Grid throw, $10 at Target
Target
Diamonds Chenille Blanket
An eye-catching pattern rendered in chenille? (If you've never felt chenille, you probably can't register how incredible this is. Go feel some chenille and get back to me. You won't regret it.)
Diamonds chenille blanket, $139 at Zara Home
Zara Home
Vacation Forever Throw
California dreamin' on a winter's day, anyone?
Vacation Forever throw, $108 at Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Lombard Silk Throw
Nautical colors done so simply this blanket transcends seasonality.
Lombard silk throw, $128 at Serena & Lily
Serena & Lily
Geo Tufted Tassel Throw
Also available in blush pink and mustard yellow. Stock up.
Geo tufted tassel throw, $69 at Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Diamond Weave Throw Blanket
The perfect throw for an otherwise simple couch.
Diamond weave throw blanket, $34 at Target
Target
Louise Gray Harriet Quilt
Abstract art, in quilt form.
Louise Gray Harriet quilt, $435 at West Elm
West Elm
Blue Heron Cotton Throw
All kinds of cozy.
Blue Heron cotton throw, $94 at Annie Selke
Annie Selke