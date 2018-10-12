StyleCaster
Every Single Jaw-Dropping Look from Princess Eugenie’s Royal Wedding

by
Photo: Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Early this morning, while most of America was sleeping, Princess Eugenie of York, 28, married Jack Brooksbank, 32, after eight years of dating, at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. An estimated 3,000 people cheered for the royal on her carriage ride to the chapel, and the event was exactly as dreamy as you’d expect.

In attendance to witness the wedding of the ninth in line to the throne were 850 guests, including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Cara Delevingne, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and more—and the fashion was absolutely regal.

Princess Eugenie glowed in her wedding dress, designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, of British label Peter Pilotto. The gown featured a full-length train and low-back to allow the princess’ scoliosis correction scar (from a surgery she had when she was 12) to be shown, per her request,

Atop her head sat the Queen’s Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, made by Boucheron in 1919. It’s made with rose-cut diamonds, pave set in platinum and emeralds.

Cara Delevingne arrived in a full suit with a Chanel top hat, but she broke the official dress code by doing so. Vanity Fair noted in September that ladies were to wear a day dress with a hat; however, no one dared to ask her to change because the look was just that good, and these days, gender-based dressing rules should be challenged, even at a royal event.

Although the day was a tad windy, guests made it through with a few lost hats and a handful of dress clutches (à la Marilyn Monroe). Click through to see who in attendance was best dressed at the last royal wedding of the year.

STYLECASTER | Every Single Jaw-Dropping Look from Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding | Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenie
Photo: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage.
Cara Delevingne
Photo: Instagram/@harpersbazaarus.
STYLECASTER | Every Single Jaw-Dropping Look from Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding | Holly Candy
Holly Candy
Photo: Matt Crossick - WPA Pool/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Every Single Jaw-Dropping Look from Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding | Cressida Bonas
Cressida Bonas
Photo: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Every Single Jaw-Dropping Look from Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding | Poppy Delevingne
Poppy Delevingne
Photo: Matt Crossick - WPA Pool/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Every Single Jaw-Dropping Look from Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding | Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II
Photo: Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Every Single Jaw-Dropping Look from Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding | Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding
Photo: Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images.
Meghan Markle
Photo: Instagram/@whowhatwear.uk.
STYLECASTER | Every Single Jaw-Dropping Look from Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding | Emma Louise Connolly
Emma Louise Connolly
Photo: Matt Crossick - WPA Pool/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Every Single Jaw-Dropping Look from Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding | Princess Charlotte
Princess Charlotte
Photo: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Every Single Jaw-Dropping Look from Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding | Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell
Photo: Matt Crossick - WPA Pool/Getty Images.
Kate Middleton
Photo: Instagram/@whowhatwear.uk.
STYLECASTER | Every Single Jaw-Dropping Look from Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding | Demi Moore
Demi Moore
Photo: Mark Large - WPA Pool/Getty Images.

