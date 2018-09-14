Princess Diana Broke Royal Beauty Tradition Dozens of Times with This Look

Like her daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, Princess Diana wasn’t known to play by the rules. The Princess of Wales was often seen with blue eyeliner and eyeshadow, thwarting the notion that royal women had to keep their beauty plain and simple. But Diana’s eyeliner wasn’t the only way she broke royal beauty tradition.

As The Sun first reported, Diana was also often seen in red nail polish. Now, the nail color might not seem like a risk to most (after all, these days, celebrities like Cardi B and Blake Lively are including gems, jewels and martini glasses on their manicures), in the royal family, Diana’s nails were a huge no-no.

Under Queen Elizabeth II’s rule, royal women are prohibited from wearing non-natural nail colors, meaning that most of the women, including the Queen, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, mainly stick to neutral colors, such as taupes and pale pinks. (The Queen has reportedly been wearing Essie’s Ballet Slippers, a pale pink color, since 1989.)

However, like Markle with her messy buns and cross-body bags, the rule didn’t stop Diana from loving non-neutral polishes. When she wasn’t sporting her usual off-white manicure, Diana was often seen with bright, neon red nails, from when she went on her official tour of Argentina in 1995 to when she attended an event for VJ day with her son, Prince Harry, that same year.

What can we say? She’s a royal rules-breaker.