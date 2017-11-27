Prince Harry Is Officially Engaged to Meghan Markle

We’ve been cautiously optimistic that this news was true, but now, we can safely say that it is: Prince Harry is confirmed to be engaged to Meghan Markle. Finally! The news was confirmed on Monday morning local time by Clarence House, who released an official statement about the royal engagement and when the couple will be married.

“His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course. His Royal Highness and Ms Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents,” the Twitter announcement read.

The statement also confirmed that Harry and Markle will live in Nottingham Cottage on the Kensington Palace grounds during their engagement.