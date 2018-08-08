14 Preppy Street Style Outfits That Put Blair Waldorf’s Headband to Shame

As yet another long, hot summer comes to a close, so do the Spring/Summer 2018 tabs we bookmarked on our laptops for hot-weather wardrobe inspo. Sadly, this marks the end of rosé season—but we’re making up for the loss by putting something new on your radar.

Namely, fall fashion.

If you’re already feeling nostalgic about a summer Friday schedule, check yourself—because pretty soon, we’ll be replacing linen and bikinis with tweed and martinis. And that is way more important than leaving the office at 2 p.m. (Because you won’t be working—you’ll be werking.)

If you can think of something better than bright leaves and dark nails, it’d better be hot coffee and hotter ensembles—otherwise, we’re simply not listening.

Take a peek at the slideshow to see our latest inspo in the fashion department: preppy clothes that won’t make you look like you just walked off the Gossip Girl set. Because tailored layers look better when they’re edgy; perhaps they’ll even cure your end-of-summer blues.