14 Preppy Street Style Outfits That Put Blair Waldorf’s Headband to Shame

As yet another long, hot summer comes to a close, so do the Spring/Summer 2018 tabs we bookmarked on our laptops for hot-weather wardrobe inspo. Sadly, this marks the end of rosé season—but we’re making up for the loss by putting something new on your radar.
Namely, fall fashion.
If you’re already feeling nostalgic about a summer Friday schedule, check yourself—because pretty soon, we’ll be replacing linen and bikinis with tweed and martinis. And that is way more important than leaving the office at 2 p.m. (Because you won’t be working—you’ll be werking.)
If you can think of something better than bright leaves and dark nails, it’d better be hot coffee and hotter ensembles—otherwise, we’re simply not listening.
Take a peek at the slideshow to see our latest inspo in the fashion department: preppy clothes that won’t make you look like you just walked off the Gossip Girl set. Because tailored layers look better when they’re edgy; perhaps they’ll even cure your end-of-summer blues.
Blogger Nina Schwichtenberg's ensemble comes on the cutting edge of trends like the baker boy hat and the oversized belt. The foundation of her outfit is clean, classic and coordinating—nothing short of preppy. Accessories elevate the look from schoolgirl to teacher by giving it high-fashion reinforcement.
Blogger Alexandra Lapp's bold, tailored power suit could kill on its own, but it knows not to work harder than it has to—a classic houndstooth overcoat does the rest. Stark white accessories pull out understated milky tones from the rest of the ensemble, and bright red lips tie it all together.
This Fashion Week guest wears a plaid blazer, made inventive by black embroidery on the bodice and sleeves. Sleek sneakers and a graphic crossbody pouch serve urban edge to an otherwise preppy outfit, while metallic, square sunglasses deliver a futuristic touch.
DJ Chelsea Leyland breathes new life into Gossip Girl, pairing a micro-mini with matching over-the knee socks. Her dark ensemble is nothing if not chic, but accepts a little avant-garde support from a bright, '70s-inspired fur bag. Gucci's metallic loafer-style pumps draw the eye south and complement the gold in Leyland's coat.
We might not know this Fashion Week guest's name, but we certainly want to. She expertly paired a (pink!) mid-length faux-fur overcoat with playful costume earrings and navy sock boots—essentially taking a page straight out of Fendi's haute couture Fashion Week 2018 lookbook.
If there's anything more fall-appropriate than a turtleneck sweater dress, it's a cobalt turtleneck sweater dress. Blogger Lisa Hahnbück's black-and-white accessories color block the outfit, and the tiniest blue details on both her bag and shoes tie the ensemble together.
Black and white dominate designer Layana Aguilar's ensemble, but it would be drab without the bold, playful pops of red delivered by her hat and lipstick. A beaded shoulder bag and patent-leather pumps elevate a preppy base to Fashion Week standards.
Influencer Sonia Lyson's outfit teeters on the fence between haute and whimsical. Purposefully clashing patterns, brightly colored jewels and hot pink nails complement each other just enough to land her a spot on our list.
Model Michelle van Bijnen upgrades her classic schoolgirl attire with leather accents, in the form of thigh-high Chelsea boots, a moto jacket and a Gucci crossbody. An understated pussycat bow and standout white collar bring focus to the bodice, where all the action takes place.
Blogger Gitta Banko turns an average pair of jeans into the perfect complement for her silky champagne slip dress and leopard-print blazer. Her white Chanel coordinates flawlessly with a pair of sneakers, which, expectedly, change the tone of her outfit from super-feminine to street-friendly.
Blogger Caroline Daur's coordinated patterned suit is enhanced by an oversized belt, which not only elongates her legs, but also gives the pant an unexpected edge. A two-toned orange handbag affords the ensemble even more excitement.
Model Vanessa Fuchs' ultra-feminine style shines in an intentionally uncoordinated pink suit. Her color palette is a major upgrade from monochrome, and when paired with black accessories, the outfit becomes contemporary. Enormous jewels are a playful jaw-framing accent.
Landiana Cerciu, model and vice president of Feeric Fashion Week, knows her way around the color wheel. She coordinates opposing colors for an appealing tonal aesthetic and mixes feminine and masculine elements in an unexpectedly successful collaboration.
Model Joanna Horodynska takes an unconventional approach to the biker short trend, pairing hers with tweed flats and a clashing plaid jacket. A third pattern, in the form of leopard print, confirms intentionality, and seamlessly takes the outfit to haute status. A waist-cinching belt and coordinating bucket bag complete the look.
