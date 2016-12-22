StyleCaster
Share

Pregnant Street Style: 50 Ways to Look Chic While You’re Expecting

What's hot
StyleCaster

Pregnant Street Style: 50 Ways to Look Chic While You’re Expecting

by
137331 Shares
Pregnant Street Style: 50 Ways to Look Chic While You’re Expecting
50 Start slideshow
Photo: Cheetah Is The New Black

Maternity clothes. The phrase alone is enough to make most women shudder with horror. From all the shapeless sack dresses, uninspiring outerwear, and ruched T-shirts (so many ruched T-shirts) out there, you’d think giving up on style was a prerequisite for becoming a mom.

Now, clearly, that’s not the case. Take a look at some of your favorite bloggers, editors, fashion insiders, and A-list celebrities, and odds are good that quite a few of them have birthed a kid or two along the way—and also note that those who have didn’t dress in muumuus for months on end (lookin’ at you, Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian).

MORE: 5 Moms-to-Be on Where They Finally Found Their Favorite Maternity Clothes

The main takeaway here? A growing bump doesn’t need to get in the way of dressing like you. And no matter your style, there are women out there to look to for inspiration: try Pernille Teisbaek and Eva Chen for street-style-worthy looks, Pink Peonies‘ Rachel Parcell for preppy, ultra-feminine ensembles, and Beauticurve‘s Rochelle Johnson for fashion-forward plus-size picks.

MORE: Where’s That Kid Already?! 8 Ways to Induce Labor

Below, we’ve rounded 50 pregnant street-style outfits that prove maternity does not have to mean matronly, whether they repurpose regular clothes to accomodate a growing bump or make use of maternity styles from on-trend affordable retailers (hello, ASOS and your $30 stretch-leather leggings).

MORE: The Best Maternity Street Style We Spotted at Fashion Week

0 Thoughts?
1 of 50

Photo: Pauline

Photo: Freddie Harrel

Photo: See Anna Jane

Photo: The Chriselle Factor

Photo: A Spoonful of Style

Photo: Beauticurve

Photo: The Northern Light

Photo: Lone Star Looking Glass

Photo: Patricia Bright

Photo: Ms. Treinta

Photo: instagram / @pernilleteisbaek

Photo: Style Lust Pages

Photo: The Brooklyn Stylist

Photo: The Fashion Guitar

Photo: instagram / @susiebubble

Photo: Cheetah is the New Black

Photo: Something Navy

Photo: Samantha Marie

Photo: Freddie Harrel

Photo: instagram / @pernilleteisbaek

Photo: Cheetah Is The New Black

Photo: Anine Bing

Photo: Barefoot Blonde 

Photo: Elle Apparel

Photo: Elle Apparel

Photo: Pauline

Photo: Pink Peonies

Photo: Something Navy

Photo: Ms Treinta

Photo: Pink Peonies

Photo: Ysabelle Mercier

Photo: What Helen Wore Today

Photo: The Northern Light

Photo: The Chriselle Factor

Photo: Clothed Much

Photo: The Fashion Guitar

Photo: Beauticurve

Photo: My Corner View

Photo: Life in Mod

Photo: The Fashon Guitar

Photo: Clothed Much

Photo: House of Harper

Photo: Corilynn

Photo: Um Blog Fashion

Photo: My Chic Bump

Photo: Vanilla & Lace

Photo: Red Soles and Red Wine

Photo: 101 Things

Photo: Dearest Lou

Photo: 9 to 5 Chic

Next slideshow starts in 10s

How to Make Every Room Prettier

How to Make Every Room Prettier
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share