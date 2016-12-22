Pregnant Street Style: 50 Ways to Look Chic While You’re Expecting

Maternity clothes. The phrase alone is enough to make most women shudder with horror. From all the shapeless sack dresses, uninspiring outerwear, and ruched T-shirts (so many ruched T-shirts) out there, you’d think giving up on style was a prerequisite for becoming a mom.
Now, clearly, that’s not the case. Take a look at some of your favorite bloggers, editors, fashion insiders, and A-list celebrities, and odds are good that quite a few of them have birthed a kid or two along the way—and also note that those who have didn’t dress in muumuus for months on end (lookin’ at you, Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian).
The main takeaway here? A growing bump doesn’t need to get in the way of dressing like you. And no matter your style, there are women out there to look to for inspiration: try Pernille Teisbaek and Eva Chen for street-style-worthy looks, Pink Peonies‘ Rachel Parcell for preppy, ultra-feminine ensembles, and Beauticurve‘s Rochelle Johnson for fashion-forward plus-size picks.
Below, we’ve rounded 50 pregnant street-style outfits that prove maternity does not have to mean matronly, whether they repurpose regular clothes to accomodate a growing bump or make use of maternity styles from on-trend affordable retailers (hello, ASOS and your $30 stretch-leather leggings).