Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly in Labor and Giving Birth Right Now

You hear that? That might be sound of Kylie Jenner giving birth—or the noise of thousands of people tweeting about it. On Friday evening, rumors broke that the 20-year-old reality star, who is reportedly pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, is in labor and about to give birth.

The rumors began after two screenshots of texts, which were allegedly from people who spotted Kylie at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, started circling the internet. One screenshot claims that the texter’s friend’s friend’s sister works at the hospital and saw Kylie in labor. The other screenshot showed a picture of the hospital’s hall with the caption, “Kylie Jenner is here giving birth.” (It’s unclear where the screenshots came from.)

After the screenshots went viral, several other Twitter users reported their “sources” confirmed Kylie’s location and birth status.

Of course, these tweets and screenshots are pure rumors. No one from the Kardashian-Jenner family has confirmed the news, so it’s a fair shot that Kylie isn’t in labor (or pregnant) at all. Plus, with the rumored big reveal on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” this weekend, we don’t think momager Kris Jenner will want to spoil any details. But, in the case that Kylie actually is pregnant and in labor: Holy crap.