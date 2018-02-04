It’s Official: Kylie Jenner Welcomed Her Newborn Daughter with Travis Scott

The moment has come. Kylie Jenner has given birth. The 20-year-old reality star confirmed her pregnancy and that she welcomed her newborn daughter with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, on Instagram on Sunday.

Kylie’s daughter, who is her first child, was born on February 1, 2018 at 4:43 p.m. She weighs eight pounds and nine ounces and hasn’t been named yet, according to E! News.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star revealed the big news in an emotional 13-minute video documenting her pregnancy and an Instagram post apologizing to her fans for keeping her pregnancy a secret. The video, titled “To Our Daughter,” featured testimonies from Kylie’s loved ones, including best friend Jordyn Woods and mom Kris Jenner, as well as pivotal moments in her pregnancy, such as her baby shower, her first sonogram, and her labor.

Kylie further opened up about her pregnancy in an Instagram post. She revealed that she chose not to share her pregnancy in the spotlight because she wanted it to be stress-free to protect her baby’s health. Read the emotional post below.

♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

Congratulations to the new mom!