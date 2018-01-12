The Internet Is Slamming Khloé Kardashian for Smoking While Pregnant

Since confirming her pregnancy in December, Khloé Kardashian has faced a lot of criticism about her pregnant behavior. First, it was that her baby bump was “too small.”Then, it was that she was injuring her baby by working out too much. Now, she’s in hot water again after her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, posted an Instagram photo of her apparently smoking.

The 33-year-old soon-to-be mom came under fire on Thursday after Kourtney shared a picture of her and her best friend, Malika Haqq, smoking while playing with wads of cash. Though it’s unclear what Khloé is exactly smoking, the picture shows her blowing a stream of smoke out of her mouth, while pretending to use a stack of dollar bills as a phone. “shmoney moves,” Kourtney captioned the picture.

shmoney moves A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 11, 2018 at 12:11pm PST

Immediately, the photo was lambasted by fans who criticized Khloé for smoking while pregnant. The commenters accused Khloé—who is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson—of hurting her baby by inhaling smoke and taking in harmful chemicals. A few comments included:

“You are pregnant and doing this kind of things don’t be surprised if your baby born unhealthy.”

“Girl you smoking while pregnant.”

“Khloe why you smoking? That’s really not a good thing when you get pregnant! You will hurt your baby!”

Of course, Khloé’s defenders were quick to explain that the picture was likely a throwback. Considering that Malika is currently competing on the U.K.’s “Celebrity Big Brother,” where she’s cut off from the outside world, it’s highly unlikely that the picture was recent. “It’s an old picture seeing as though Malika is in big brother 😂😂 people will judge,” someone commented.

Plus, given how much research Khloé into seeing if she could even exercise while pregnant, you would think that she would know better than to smoke. The pregnant-shaming trolls can take a seat now.