18 Times Chrissy Teigen Had Killer Maternity Style

We already know Chrissy Teigen has an impressive closet, but her maternity style takes her fashion game to a whole ‘nother level. Since announcing her second pregnancy with her husband, John Legend, in November, fans have eagle-eyed the 32-year-old model’s Instagram for how she’s dressing her baby bump. Of course, she hasn’t disappointed. From a luxe velvet wrap dress to a cream two-piece bikini, Teigen is already slaying the maternity style game—and she’s only a month out from her pregnancy announcement.

To prep ourselves for the upcoming months of killer Chrissy Teigen maternity style, we rounded up her best looks from her current pregnancy and baby no. 1 (a.k.a. Luna) to look back on. Whether she’s wearing lots and lots of stretchy body-con dresses or a glittery Oscar red-carpet gown, Teigen isn’t shy of showing off her bump. See the most fashionable ways she’s dressed her baby bump, ahead.