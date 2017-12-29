StyleCaster
18 Times Chrissy Teigen Had Killer Maternity Style

by
We already know Chrissy Teigen has an impressive closet, but her maternity style takes her fashion game to a whole ‘nother level. Since announcing her second pregnancy with her husband, John Legend, in November, fans have eagle-eyed the 32-year-old model’s Instagram for how she’s dressing her baby bump. Of course, she hasn’t disappointed. From a luxe velvet wrap dress to a cream two-piece bikini, Teigen is already slaying the maternity style game—and she’s only a month out from her pregnancy announcement.

MORE: 13 Mind-Blowing Chrissy Teigen Food Hacks to Try Out Immediately

To prep ourselves for the upcoming months of killer Chrissy Teigen maternity style, we rounded up her best looks from her current pregnancy and baby no. 1 (a.k.a. Luna) to look back on. Whether she’s wearing lots and lots of stretchy body-con dresses or a glittery Oscar red-carpet gown, Teigen isn’t shy of showing off her bump. See the most fashionable ways she’s dressed her baby bump, ahead.

Attending GQ and Dior Homme private dinner in celebration of The 2017 GQ Men Of The Year Party on December 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Attendinf the Smithsonian Magazine's 2017 American Ingenuity Awards on November 29, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Seen in SoHo on March 1, 2016 in New York City.

Seen on November 16, 2015 in New York City.

Attending the 88th Annual Academy Awards on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

Leaving "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" on March 2, 2016 in New York City.

Leaving her apartment on March 2, 2016 in New York City.

Attending the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

Signing copies of her book Cravings: Recipes For All The Food You Want To Eat on February 23, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Attending A Night at Sea VIP Boat Cruise on February 18, 2016 in Miami, Florida.

Arriving at The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Arriving at the 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Irving Azoff on February 14, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

Attending the 47th NAACP Image Awards on February 5, 2016 in Pasadena, California.

Seen on November 24, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

