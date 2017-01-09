The Celebrity Guide to Maternity Style

If we’re to believe In Touch, the women of Hollywood are getting knocked up every other week (often by secret lovers, one another’s boyfriends, and/or their ex-husbands), so one would expect a parade of well-dressed baby bumps coming down Melrose on the daily. Well, in reality it’s not quite that dramatic, but there has been a surplus of stylish moms-to-be in recent years, from Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian to Natalie Portman and Blake Lively, the latter of whom made her growing belly her best accessory during last spring’s press tours for “Café Society” and “The Shallows.”

And because we’ve heard time and time again from pregnant friends and colleagues how tricky it can be to stay true to your style while pregnant, we thought it was high time to put all the celebrity maternity street-style inspo in one place for your viewing pleasure. Refreshingly, unlike red-carpet wear, it’s not all totally unattainable: Teigen’s sheath dress-duster combo would be ideal for a corporate job if you swapped out the stiletto sandals for something a little more comfortable, while Mila Kunis‘ hoodie-joggers combo is ideal for running Saturday errands.

In the gallery below, see Behati Prinsloo’s boho mama style, Amanda Seyfried’s cool, casual weekend wear, and more.