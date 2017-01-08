The Best-Dressed Pregnant Celebrities at the 2017 Golden Globes

The only thing cuter than maternity street style is red carpet maternity style. On one hand, baby bumps are adorable—and arguably the best and happiest accessory you can have—but they can also be a pretty big styling challenge for women aiming to look chic, sleek, and glamorous in the eyes of fans and cameras.

Hats off to the following women who nailed their Golden Globes looks tonight, proudly showing off their bumps in glitzy gowns that didn’t sacrifice an ounce of style (or sex appeal!) even as they dressed for two. Check out the looks below.