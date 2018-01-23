10 Pregnant Celebrities Who Were Rudely Shamed for Their Baby Bumps

Whether they’re too big or too small, celebrities always get the short end of the stick when it comes to body-shaming. And pregnant celebrities get it even worse. No matter how healthy a pregnant celebrity is, there are always rude shamers who stick their noses where they don’t belong and add their two cents on how baby bump is either too large or too small.
Kim Kardashian has seen it. Chrissy Teigen has seen it. Even royalty like Kate Middleton has been baby bump-shamed. Targeting a pregnant woman’s body when it’s changing to bring a child into the world is a horrible habit of the internet. Fortunately, the good outweighs the bad and most supporters come to the defense of these stars to shut down these bump-shamers. Ahead, we take a look at 10 celebrities who were shamed for their baby bumps in hopes that it finally stops.
Chrissy Teigen
Less than two weeks after Chrissy Teigen announced her second pregnancy with her husband, John Legend, she was criticized by baby bump-shamers. The shamers targeted two pictures of Teigen embracing her bump, which they speculated was "too big" considering how far along she was in her pregnancy. (To be clear, no one besides those close to Teigen know how far along she is.)
Since Teigen wasn't showing a few weeks earlier (probably because she was hiding her bump to keep the press off her tail), shamers also accused her of growing too quickly. Some even reduced her bump to a "food baby." “She didn’t look that preggers in Oct when she was on lip sync battle," one user commented. Another added, “I was just saying you look a little chunky too.”
Kate Middleton
On her first public appearance since announcing her third pregnancy with her husband, Prince William, Kate Middleton was viciously body-shamed for the size of her baby bump. Many critics considered Middleton's bump "too small," given that she announced her pregnancy more than a month before the appearance. Others went as far to say that she looked like a "malnourished anorexic" and "emaciated." Middleton was also accused of endangering her baby because of her figure—something we have a hard tim believing based on a few pictures.
"She hardly looks preg!" one user wrote. Another added, "I can't believe she's prego, she looks too thin."
Khloé Kardashian
After announcing her first pregnancy with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian was accused of looking "too small" for someone who is six months along in her pregnancy. Some users even slammed the reality star for slimming down by working out while pregnant, which is why they believed she looked so small. "I don’t understand why
@khloekardashian is doing sport while she is pregnant.. It can cause some trauma for this little baby," one user tweeted.
As expected, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star put everyone in their place with two tweets on how the appearance of her bump (just like our bodies) changes daily, and how she checked in with her doctor to make sure that it was OK for her to continue her workouts. "In the mornings my tummy seems smaller and later in the evening it pops out more. So I think," she tweeted.
Kim Kardashian
When Kim Kardashian was pregnant with her second child, Saint West, who she shared with her husband, Kanye West, she was body-shamed daily by tabloids and critics who considered her body "too big." The fat-shaming—which including tabloids labeling Kim with headlines like "65-lb Weight Gain!" and "I Can't Stop Eating!"—became so extreme that dozens of sites published think pieces on the hate. Kim eventually responded in an empowering Instagram, where she explained that every woman's pregnant body is different and that the haters should take a seat.
"First they said I'm too skinny so I have to be faking it...Now they say I'm too big so I have to be faking it...SMH!" she wrote. "Some days I'm photographed before I eat & look smaller, some days I've just eaten & I look bigger. It's all a part of the process."
Elsa Pataky
Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth's wife and the mother to his three kids, was a knockout at the 2014 Oscars, yet critics found a way to shame her body. At the time, Pataky was expecting her twins—Sasha and Tristan—and due to her double-sized bump, she found herself on the receiving end of vicious body-shaming by the hosts on E!'s "Fashion Police."
"I'm sorry, look at her tummy! She is huge," comedian Joan Rivers said. Stylist George Kotsiopoulos added, "That doesn't look like a baby bump—looks like a beer belly!"
Hayden Panettiere
Given her naturally small size, Hayden Panettiere was targeted by tabloids like TMZ, Daily Mail, and Daily Mirror for her "giant" baby bump when she was pregnant with her daughter, Kaya, in 2014. The body-shaming reached an all-time high when Panettiere was eight months pregnant and wearing a two-piece in Hawaii. That's when TMZ came out with a piece calling her "GIANT" and and deeming her proportions "out of whack."
In an interview with Hello!, Panettiere revealed that she gained nearly 40 pounds during pregnancy (which is totally normal), so of course, she's going to look different. “I’m 5 feet, 2 inches, and I started out at 106 pounds and guess how much I weigh now? Around 145 pounds,” she said.
Jessica Simpson
Like Kim Kardashian, Jessica Simpson was roasted by tabloids for the size of her bump when she was pregnant with her kids, Maxwell and Ace. The body-shaming—which included articles on how Simpson was in a "health crisis" and looked like she was having twins—sparked think pieces, such as one on Jezebel titled "Remember When Pregnant Women Were Allowed to Be Fat?", about how image-based celebrity culture and baby bump-shaming was getting out of hand.
Chiara Ferragni
Instagram star Chiara Ferragni, who goes by the handle "The Blonde Salad," excitedly shared her baby bump with 11.5 million followers in November 2017, but she was met with intense body-shaming. Many considered Ferragni's bump as "too small" for someone who was nearly six months along in her pregnancy. “I think my stomach was even bigger than this after our Thanksgiving dinner...” one user wrote.
Tess Holliday
When curvy model Tess Holliday was hit with body-shamers when she was pregnant with her son, Bowie, in 2016, she fired back with an Instagram post, shutting down everyone who claimed that they "can't tell" that she was pregnant. "When people say to me "I can't tell you're pregnant" & my face is like😏🙄🤔😂 I will continue to live unapologetically, to thrive in this body, prove the naysayers wrong & laugh at the ignorance," she wrote.
Audrey Roloff
When "Little People, Big World" star Audrey Roloff, who is married to Jeremy Roloff, posted a picture of her baby bump on Facebook five months ago, she was slammed by critics who shamed her for showing her body to viewers. The bump-shamers argued that she should save her body for her husband and keep pictures of her pregnant body off the internet. “I love this family but I think it’s a disgrace to show your body to all the viewers. My opinion. It should be for your husband’s eyes only,” one person wrote. Another added, "Why do young mothers-to-be want to show their naked bellies?”