11 Power Suits to Shop After Watching Beyoncé’s New Music Video

I was in the backseat of an Uber when I found out about Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s surprise new album. Before I could even process the news, my friend had already pulled up the music video for the Carters’ single “Apeshit,” and we watched in awe as the iconic couple wandered around the Louvre while singing their latest lyrics.

Though the music video is punctuated by glimpses of famous artwork—notably, Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa”—the thing I couldn’t take my eyes off of was Bey’s outfit. Specifically, the lavender Peter Pilotto suit she paired with a thick diamond choker and diamond shoulder duster earrings. (Jay looked just as great standing next to her in a double-breasted green Dries Van Noten suit, for what it’s worth.) Her look was bold yet elegant; feminine yet commanding. And I found myself yearning for a millennial pink power suit of my own.

If you caught yourself with a similar desire, start clicking. Ahead, you’ll find a slideshow full of power suits in bright colors and bold silhouettes. Because while you can’t become Beyoncé, you can certainly emulate her.