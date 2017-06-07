These Are the Most Popular Sunglasses Styles Right Now

There are a few items of clothing that are solidly resistant to the years-long trend cycle that birthed off-the-shoulder tops, wide-leg jeans, and even the whole socks-with-sandals thing. T-shirts, for one, still hold the same general shape that they did a decade ago. Workout sneakers are another, though they’ve gotten progressively less, well, ugly over time.

Sunglasses used to be trend-agnostic for the most part, too: Sure, aviators were pretty big for a while, and then the whole wayfarer look was in style for a few years straight, but the shape of your sunglasses didn’t really say much about you—or at least, not as much as it did your face shape.

These days, however, sunglasses have fallen prey to the great trend cycle—likely thanks to celebs like Kendall Jenner, Sofia Richie, and even Selena Gomez—and three major trends have risen above the fray. Ahead, 2017’s three most popular sunglasses shapes, and our favorites styles to buy now.