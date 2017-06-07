StyleCaster
Share

These Are the Most Popular Sunglasses Styles Right Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

These Are the Most Popular Sunglasses Styles Right Now

Lauren Caruso
by
popular sunglasses 2017
15 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

There are a few items of clothing that are solidly resistant to the years-long trend cycle that birthed off-the-shoulder tops, wide-leg jeans, and even the whole socks-with-sandals thing. T-shirts, for one, still hold the same general shape that they did a decade ago. Workout sneakers are another, though they’ve gotten progressively less, well, ugly over time.

MORE: 25 Pairs of Summer Shoes to Stock Up On Now

Sunglasses used to be trend-agnostic for the most part, too: Sure, aviators were pretty big for a while, and then the whole wayfarer look was in style for a few years straight, but the shape of your sunglasses didn’t really say much about you—or at least, not as much as it did your face shape.

These days, however, sunglasses have fallen prey to the great trend cycle—likely thanks to celebs like Kendall Jenner, Sofia Richie, and even Selena Gomez—and three major trends have risen above the fray. Ahead, 2017’s three most popular sunglasses shapes, and our favorites styles to buy now.

MORE: The 15 Best Jumpsuits You Can Wear Anywhere This Summer

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15
Round
Round

Garrett Leight Wilson 4003 Sunglasses in Ballet Pearl/Gold Peach Tortoise, $290; at Oco Sunglasses

Photo: Oco Sunglasses
Round
Round

Raen Women's Nomi Sunglasses, $49.97; at Nordstrom Rack

Photo: Nordstrom Rack
Round
Round

Acne Studios Scientist Sunglasses in Black, $370; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply
Round
Round

Westward Leaning Cellophane Disco Sunglasses, $250; at Westward Leaning

Photo: Westward Leaning
Round
Round

H&M Round Sunglasses, $49.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M
Extreme Cat-Eye
Extreme Cat-Eye

State Optical Monroe Sunglasses, $423; at State Optical

Photo: State Optical
Extreme Cat-Eye
Extreme Cat-Eye

ASOS Full Metal Oval Cat Eye Sunglasses, $23; at ASOS

 

Photo: ASOS
Extreme Cat-Eye
Extreme Cat-Eye

Kate Young for Tura, $295; at The Dreslyn

 

Photo: The Dreslyn
Extreme Cat-Eye
Extreme Cat-Eye

Coastal Derek Cardigan Sunglasses, $95; at Coastal

 

Photo: Coastal
Extreme Cat-Eye
Extreme Cat-Eye

Elizabeth and James McKinley Sunglasses, $185; at Zappos

 

Photo: Zappos
Oversized
Oversized

Le Specs Liar Liar Sunglasses in Volcanic Tort, $59; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply
Oversized
Oversized

Topshop Chunky Cateye Sunglasses, $35; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop
Oversized
Oversized

Prada Cinma Sunglasses, $355; at Spring

 

Photo: Spring
Oversized
Oversized

Carla Colour Barton Sunglasses in Flesh Haze, $194; at Carla Colour

 

Photo: Carla Colour
Oversized
Oversized

Givenchy 7061/S Sunglasses, $325; at Barneys

 

Photo: Barneys

Next slideshow starts in 10s

6 Under-the-Radar Handbag Brands to Know Before They're Everywhere

6 Under-the-Radar Handbag Brands to Know Before They're Everywhere
  • Round
  • Round
  • Round
  • Round
  • Round
  • Extreme Cat-Eye
  • Extreme Cat-Eye
  • Extreme Cat-Eye
  • Extreme Cat-Eye
  • Extreme Cat-Eye
  • Oversized
  • Oversized
  • Oversized
  • Oversized
  • Oversized
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share