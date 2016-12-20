The 4 Best Makeup Brush Sets You Totally Need

Scroll To See More Images

Are you looking for the best makeup brush set out there? You’re in luck, because we hooked up with Rank & Style, a website that compiles data from top magazines, blogs, social media sites and customer reviews to find out what the best beauty products are on the market. In short, they do all the dirty work so you don’t have to spend hours upon hours on google searching for the best eyeshadow brush set you can find.

Check out this list of the most popular brush sets available for you to give a try – we simply made your shopping trip that much easier.

Rock your highest cheek bones, sharpest eyeliner and sleekest brows with this 8-piece set from Sephora. Rolled up into one convenient travel case, these full-sized brushes let you glam it up on the go whenever you need. The bristles are ultra soft and won’t bend easily, and their white-grey color let’s you see just how much product you’re applying to your face (so say goodbye to caked on concealer, ladies!). (Sephora Collection Tools of The Trade Brush Set, $62, Sephora.com)

Shade, line and conceal in all the right spots with this professional makeup artist designed and tested 12-piece set ! With that many brushes, you can bet you’re getting all of the essentials you need for a #flawless face. Make your daily morning makeup routine even easier with these soft, synthetic brushes that create an all over smooth finish from lip to brow! (E.L.F. Cosmetics 12-Piece Bush Set, $33, Amazon.com

You won’t bat an eye at this amazing 3-piece shadow brush set that gives you the perfect sultry look you’ve been dying for! Paired with your favorite shadow, use the liner/smudger, the lid/smoker or the crease/blender individually or all together to create any look you could ever imagine. The “Teddy-Bear Hair” brushes are cruelty free and made of synthetic materials that are soft on your lid and easy to wash. (Too Faced Shadow Brushes, $18, Toofaced.com)

SHANY has worked literal magic by creating a quality 13-piece brush set that is super affordable! These brushes are a combination of synthetic and animal (cruelty free!) hair that are smooth to the touch and leave a great finish. It comes with an organizer pouch (with that many brushes, you’ll need it) and travel case for easy convenience. With instructions on the name of each brush and how to use it, this is the perfect set for beginners!(SHANY Professional 13-piece Cosmetic Brush Set, $6.96, Walmart.com)

