9 of the Most-Pinned Fourth of July Recipes on Pinterest

Looking for last-minute inspo for that Fourth of July party you’re supposed to throw next week? Pinterest has you covered. The platform is full of patriotic recipes, decor, and party planning ideas that will help even the laziest among us (guilty as charged) throw a bangin’ barbecue or backyard bash.
To jump start your party planning process, our friends at Pinterest have recommended a few top-notch Fourth of July-themed boards you can find on the platform right now.
For starters, the women behind the popular blog Two Sisters have put together a killer Fourth of July food board, and it’s full of things like cheesecake salad (yup, that’s a thing) and bright blue pasta (yup, also a thing). And the women behind the Lolly Jane blog have opted for something a little more all-encompassing, filling their Fourth of July board with star spangled slime craft ideas and recipes for patriotic parfaits you can serve in tiny glass jars.
Pinterest also suggests following this blogger’s DIY food board, this craft-filled board, and this special something, which honestly feels more like an Americana mood board than anything else.
If you’re not in the mood to peruse a bunch of pins right now (I feel you), you can just flip through our slideshow. There, you’ll find nine of the most popular Fourth of July recipes on Pinterest this year. From berry-filled popsicles to vodka-soaked cherry bombs, this list is loaded with recipes you’ll want to make next Wednesday—maybe even all year long.
Fresh Berry Popsicles
Cool off with these ice-cold, berry-filled popsicles, which have been pinned 53,000 times this season.
The First Year
Red, White, and Blue Strawberry Cheesecake Bites
Did someone say cheesecake? These tiny berry bites—which have been pinned 73,000 times—are undoubtedly as delicious as they look.
The Kitchen Is My Playground
Sparkling Sangria
There's nothing like a little white wine sangria to get a backyard party started. This patriotic cocktail has been pinned 39,000 times this season.
Gimme Some Oven
Patriotic Pretzel Sticks
I'm a sucker for chocolate-covered pretzels, and Pinterest users are, too. These dipped pretzel sticks have been 134,000 times, making them one of the most popular Fourth of July recipes on Pinterest right now.
Catch My Party
Red, White, and Blue Fruit Salad
For a healthier, low-maintenance summer treat, whip up some fruit salad. 41,000 Pinterest users will be doing the same.
Eating Richly
Firecracker Cake
While you're busting out the fireworks, enjoy this cake that's red, white, and blue on the inside and out. It's been pinned 81,000 times.
Love Bakes Good Cakes
Buzzed Cherry Bombs
These vodka-soaked cherries are sure to be a hit at any party. In fact, they're the biggest Pinterest hit of the Fourth of July season, with more than 171,000 saves.
Frosting and a Smile
Red, White, and Blue Rice Krispies Bites
Who doesn't love a homemade Rice Krispies snack? These adorable bites, which have been pinned 155,000 times, are easy to make and even easier to devour.
Two Sisters
Fruit Cubes
63,000 Pinterest users know this to be true: Nothing elevates a backyard barbecue like a little fruit-filled ice.
Pip and Ebby